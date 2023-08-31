The Power Of Taylor Swift Compels The Exorcist: Believer To Change Its Premiere Date

Blumhouse has made most of the biggest horror hits in recent history, but Blum is smart to, as he put it, let Swift "win." The Eras Tour, when all is said and done, will tour Asia and Europe before returning to North America for yet another leg, and all of this extends into 2024. During the initial U.S. leg, which kicked off on March 17, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona, Swift drew packed stadium crowds for every single performance — plus extra crowds of people without tickets gathering in the parking lot to listen at some shows — and it's been proven that she even managed to boost the economies of each city she performed in along the way. According to a feature in Time Magazine about the sheer economics of the Eras Tour, the tour could gross around $5 billion, and Time quoted a GlobalNewsWire story where expert Dan Fleetwood said, "If Taylor Swift were an economy, she'd be bigger than 50 countries."

All of this is to say that it's no wonder Blum backed off as soon as he found out he'd share a release date with Swift's filmed Eras Tour — which will allow Swift fans who couldn't best Ticketmaster and score a ticket a chance to see the outstanding career retrospective. (Plus, he must be a Swiftie; he cleverly ceded the 13th, and 13 is famously Swift's lucky number.) It's possible, though, that he's just trying to curry favor. Maybe this is all just a ploy on Blum's part to get Taylor Swift behind the camera for a Blumhouse production; after all, she's set to write and direct a feature film sometime soon. Why not a horror flick next?