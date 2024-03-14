Why You Haven't Seen Eva Mendes In A Movie In 10 Years

Eva Mendes began her career appearing in music videos from artists like Aerosmith, Pet Shop Boys, and Will Smith in the 1990s. By the end of the decade, she had made her first movie (the direct-to-video horror "Children of The Corn V: Fields of Terror") and appeared in her first TV show (guest starring as Donna in a Season 4 episode of "ER"). After the new millennium, she became one of the most in-demand stars in Tinseltown. Some of her early hits include the likes of the critically acclaimed crime thriller "Training Day," "2 Fast 2 Furious," and "Hitch."

However, just as suddenly as she burst onto the scene, Mendes disappeared. And we don't say that hyperbolically — since 2014's "Lost River," she hasn't appeared in a movie at all. Her only professional screen credit in the last decade is a voice role: She played a yoga instructor in an episode of the animated preschool TV show "Bluey." So, what happened? What prompted the star to leave acting behind? And, if she hasn't been on screen, what has Mendes been up to all these years? She certainly hasn't been idle, that's for sure, but you may not realize just how busy she's been.