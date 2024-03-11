Ryan Gosling's Wife Eva Mendes Actually Was At The 2024 Oscars

It's okay, Oscar viewers! Ryan Gosling's wife Eva Mendes was there to support him at this evening's telecast.

Gosling, as many probably know, earned a nomination for supporting actor at this year's Academy Awards for his stunning, scene-stealing comedic turn as Ken in Greta Gerwig's box-office smash "Barbie." Whenever actors attend the Oscars, their partners are typically on hand to support them, but Gosling walked the red carpet with his sister Mandi Gosling — and everyone noticed when the ceremony's host, Jimmy Kimmel, joked that Gosling is so gorgeous that the two men should go camping without their wives. So why wasn't Mendes in the audience alongside her husband?

In an Instagram post, Mendes posed in front of Gosling's dressing room, celebrating her partner's success this awards season. The two are very rarely seen in public together, so it's not entirely surprising that she didn't appear at the ceremony on Gosling's arm. Still, it's good to know that the actress is there to support Gosling for his latest nomination — even though, as of this writing, he lost the award to Robert Downey Jr. (who took home the statue for his supporting turn in "Oppenheimer").