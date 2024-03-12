The Last Of Us Season 2 Set Footage May Confirm THAT Controversial Character Death
Contains spoilers for "The Last of Us Part II" video game and possible spoilers for "The Last of Us" Season 2
Filming for HBO's "The Last of Us" Season 2 is underway, and the most recent development seems to hint that the show will adapt arguably the most controversial moment from the video game. Gamers already know that Pedro Pascal's character, Joel, does indeed die in the sequel. He meets his demise at the hands of Abby, with Kaitlyn Dever cast as the vengeful character. While one could always hold out hope the TV show would do something different, it seems that adaptation is coming to fruition, according to a report from Global News.
The article contains a video of the production filming at a huge house nestled in the forest, which looks awfully similar to the house Joel dies in for "The Last of Us Part II." On X, formerly known as Twitter, @TheLastofUsNews reported that scenes have already been filmed at the house, which means that moment has likely already transpired. While Joel dies early in the game, he does appear in flashbacks later on, so Pascal may have a little more to do when it comes to filming.
While Season 1 certainly added to the story of the first "Last of Us" game, it stayed pretty faithful overall. It only makes sense for Season 2 to follow the same path, and unfortunately, that means Joel has to go.
Pedro Pascal's probably too busy to film a full season of The Last of Us
Even though "The Last of Us Part II" came out back in 2020, with Joel's death making waves back then, there's a good chance that discourse will resume if Abby kills him in "The Last of Us" Season 2. It'll likely still come as a shock to fans while completely catching anyone off guard who's managed to avoid spoilers for this long. However, when looking at Pedro Pascal's upcoming schedule, it makes sense he couldn't be around to film an entirely new season of television.
Marvel Studios announced its "Fantastic Four" cast in February, with Pascal playing Reed Richards, aka Mister Fantastic. Current reports suggest the movie could start filming in August, and that's likely going to take up a good chunk of time for the actor. Pascal's schedule is jam-packed, as he's also signed on to star in Ari Aster's next film, titled "Eddington," and one would assume he'll continue providing the voice for Din Djarin in "The Mandalorian & Grogu" movie that's on the way. With all of this on deck, it makes sense if Pascal is featured in a more limited capacity for future episodes of "The Last of Us."
It's previously been stated that "The Last of Us" Season 2 won't arrive until 2025, so fans still have time to mentally prepare themselves before most likely watching Pedro Pascal on the wrong end of a golf club. When that moment comes, it may just break the internet all over again.