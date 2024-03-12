The Last Of Us Season 2 Set Footage May Confirm THAT Controversial Character Death

Contains spoilers for "The Last of Us Part II" video game and possible spoilers for "The Last of Us" Season 2

Filming for HBO's "The Last of Us" Season 2 is underway, and the most recent development seems to hint that the show will adapt arguably the most controversial moment from the video game. Gamers already know that Pedro Pascal's character, Joel, does indeed die in the sequel. He meets his demise at the hands of Abby, with Kaitlyn Dever cast as the vengeful character. While one could always hold out hope the TV show would do something different, it seems that adaptation is coming to fruition, according to a report from Global News.

The article contains a video of the production filming at a huge house nestled in the forest, which looks awfully similar to the house Joel dies in for "The Last of Us Part II." On X, formerly known as Twitter, @TheLastofUsNews reported that scenes have already been filmed at the house, which means that moment has likely already transpired. While Joel dies early in the game, he does appear in flashbacks later on, so Pascal may have a little more to do when it comes to filming.

While Season 1 certainly added to the story of the first "Last of Us" game, it stayed pretty faithful overall. It only makes sense for Season 2 to follow the same path, and unfortunately, that means Joel has to go.