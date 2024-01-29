Does Joel Die In The Last Of Us? Pedro Pascal's Potential HBO Series Fate Explained

Contains spoilers for the video game "The Last of Us: Part II"

"The Last of Us" Season 2 is only a year away, which, if you're a fan, will either excite you or put you on edge for an even more traumatic viewing experience. Those feeling the latter might be right to do so, as "The Last of Us Part II," which the 2nd season adapts, is a harrowing game. Loaded with horror and heartbreak, there are many distressing moments fans of the game will be bracing for, including the death of Joel Miller (Pedro Pascal).

Early in "The Last of Us Part II," gamers are hit with the jaw-dropping demise of our flannel shirt-wearing hero. While on patrol with his brother Tommy (Gabriel Luna), he encounters a faction of survivors that he takes shelter with. After Joel and Tommy introduce themselves, things quickly turn south as the group overpowers them, knocks Tommy out, and shoots Joel in the leg. From there, the group's leader, Abby (now confirmed to be in "The Last of Us" Season 2, played by Kaitlyn Dever), beats Joel to death with a golf club, while Ellie — who turns up late to the encounter — helplessly watches on. The only questions are if this sequence will be altered in any way for live-action and how soon it'll be seen on the show.