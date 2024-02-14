Marvel Announced Its MCU Fantastic Four Cast & Twitter Isn't Holding Back

After months of speculation, rumors, and fan theories, Marvel Studios has officially announced the cast for its upcoming "Fantastic Four" picture, rounding out the lead stars for Marvel's First Family. And needless to say, fans of the MCU on X (formerly known as Twitter) have plenty of thoughts.

In a cheeky, illustrated announcement, Marvel revealed that Pedro Pascal will star as Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby is set to be Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn will play Johnny Storm/Human Torch, and everyone's favorite cousin Ebon Moss-Bachrach will step into the shoes of Ben Grimm/The Thing. These names have circulated around the online sphere for quite some time, so it's great to see that Marvel has finally ripped the band-aid off and made things official. Of course, fans responded to the news by sharing their unfiltered thoughts.

"It's a really good cast, Pedro pascal is right in a league of his own, Vanessa kirby is becoming a top class actor with top roles, it will be a 10/10 for me," wrote X user @StanleyTamz. Meanwhile, representing the opposite end of the spectrum was @mimicracyy, who wasn't particularly impressed with Pascal's casting as the "Fantastic Four" team leader, writing, "I'm not convinced with pedro being reed richards, but I strongly believe he proves me wrong."

Although the fandom seems excited about the upcoming flick in general, there was a diversity of opinions on the casting.