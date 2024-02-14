Marvel Announced Its MCU Fantastic Four Cast & Twitter Isn't Holding Back
After months of speculation, rumors, and fan theories, Marvel Studios has officially announced the cast for its upcoming "Fantastic Four" picture, rounding out the lead stars for Marvel's First Family. And needless to say, fans of the MCU on X (formerly known as Twitter) have plenty of thoughts.
In a cheeky, illustrated announcement, Marvel revealed that Pedro Pascal will star as Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby is set to be Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn will play Johnny Storm/Human Torch, and everyone's favorite cousin Ebon Moss-Bachrach will step into the shoes of Ben Grimm/The Thing. These names have circulated around the online sphere for quite some time, so it's great to see that Marvel has finally ripped the band-aid off and made things official. Of course, fans responded to the news by sharing their unfiltered thoughts.
"It's a really good cast, Pedro pascal is right in a league of his own, Vanessa kirby is becoming a top class actor with top roles, it will be a 10/10 for me," wrote X user @StanleyTamz. Meanwhile, representing the opposite end of the spectrum was @mimicracyy, who wasn't particularly impressed with Pascal's casting as the "Fantastic Four" team leader, writing, "I'm not convinced with pedro being reed richards, but I strongly believe he proves me wrong."
Although the fandom seems excited about the upcoming flick in general, there was a diversity of opinions on the casting.
Fans are mixed on Pedro Pascal and Joseph Quinn's casting
It's difficult to make everyone happy but it's impossible to deny the diverse and sensational cast that Marvel Studios has assembled for "Fantastic Four." With Pedro Pascal as Mr. Fantastic, Marvel has an A-list star to lead the franchise. But some fans are genuinely upset by the news of Pascal stepping into the shoes of the stretchy character. "Pedro as Reed Richards is horrible casting. Everyone is great but him lol," shared X user @Facelessart305.
For many, Pascal's casting in a Marvel blockbuster is an example of his over-saturation in recent years, with @MisterMiracle14 writing, "[Pascal is] In literally everything and it's getting annoying. He's not a box office draw but social media loves him." Others just think Pascal doesn't reflect the stubbornness and nerdiness that Richards is known for. "Gonna be that guy and say casting the at this point very typecasted Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, a man so bad at being a dad that his children regularly run away and stay at Uncle Doom's house, feels like missing the point a bit," shared @TravisHymas.
Another huge question mark for fans is Joseph Quinn's casting as the badass, but reckless Johnny Storm. Quinn rose to prominence after appearing on "Stranger Things 4" and quickly became a popular fan cast for the Human Torch, but some think he won't deliver the goods. "[T]his is the worst news ever," wrote @oceansjonas on Quinn's casting. "[J]oseph Quinn? thank god I stopped watching the mcu," shared @JAMESJOlNTT.
Twitter loves Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Vanessa Kirby
The backlash that Pedro Pascal and Joseph Quinn are getting is arguably a little much, as they are both accomplished actors with a number of engaging roles under their belt and it'll be interesting to see how the MCU utilizes them in the upcoming picture. The internet always likes to pick favorites and it seems like everyone's in love with Ebon Moss-Bachrach's casting as The Thing. Moss-Bachrach has been consistently working since the 2000s and as of late, he's become best known for his performance as Richie on "The Bear." The upcoming "Fantastic Four" will serve as the actor's blockbuster debut and fans can't wait to see Cousin (as he's affectionately called by "The Bear" fandom) as Ben Grimm.
"Ebon as The Thing is such perfect casting," wrote X user @temitayomakay. "The movie isn't out and he's already one of the greatest comic book castings," @ignitedculez120 bluntly proclaimed. It's interesting that Moss-Bachrach was cast as The Thing considering he played a prominent role as Micro in Netflix's "The Punisher," which has since been folded canonically into the MCU.
Fans are also extremely pleased with Vanessa Kirby's casting as Sue Storm. "Vanessa Kirby has the range to bring some serious depth to Sue Storm, making the character more than just the Invisible Woman," shared @franklyankish. Even @wongwasright, who had some doubts about the "Mission: Impossible" actress, is now confident with the casting, writing, "I wasn't sold on this at first but I think it's the best casting on the f4."
Audiences will see "The Fantastic Four" grace cinemas on July 25, 2025.