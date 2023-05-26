The Last Of Us Season 2 Won't Premiere Until At Least 2025 (& Other Major HBO Delays)

As the Writers Guild of America went on strike for fair pay and greater safety nets in their profession, numerous productions became suspended. Naturally, TV series that were in the middle of writing new seasons can't proceed any further, which opens up numerous questions about when people's favorite shows will return to the airwaves. During an interview with Deadline, HBO's head of drama, Francesca Orsi, who's worked in the industry for 20 years, discussed the strike and how it could impact HBO's slate moving forward.

She admitted it was "too early to tell" how the strike would impact the release dates of future seasons, as that largely depends on how long the writers' strike lasts. However, she revealed, "We were looking at The Last Of Us for some time in 2025. And The White Lotus was ideally looking to go in 2024 but there's some question about timing of the strike." HBO renewed "The Last of Us" for a second season after the immense success of the first, but it may be a while until fans see "The Last of Us: Part II" without any forward momentum on scripts.

Orsi tried to stay optimistic that an agreement could be reached between writers and studio heads sooner rather than later. But she also said, "At this point, those shows that I'm looking to air wouldn't necessarily be ready if this strike last six to nine months. So yes, that's a big question for us, but I think we'll cross that road once we come to it." A two-year break between seasons is already long, but a prolonged strike would obviously require pushing things back even further to ensure the show's quality remains as high as the first season. And HBO may be looking at a blank slate in its programming, with other series potentially getting pushed back, too.