Dakota Johnson Tried To Name Tom Holland's Spider-Man Movies & It Got Ridiculous Fast

To be fair to Dakota Johnson, there have been a lot of Spider-Man movies in the 21st century. Since Tobey Maguire's trilogy — which ran from 2002 to 2007 — the franchise has been fully rebooted twice, first with Andrew Garfield in Marc Webb's Amazing Spider-Man films and then with Tom Holland taking over the role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Johnson, who stars in the Sony (and Marvel-adjacent) film "Madame Web," got a little lost when attempting to name the Spider-Man movies, and honestly? Her guesses are sort of iconic.

After saying she's seen about "15 minutes" of a Marvel movie while speaking with MTV's Josh Horowitz, the interviewer asks if she can name Holland's three Spider-Man movies. Johnson hesitantly says yes and then announces, "'Spider-Man: Here He Comes!' That's number one."

According to the actor, the second one is "Spider-Man: And He's Back!" The third installment takes her a moment, as she stumbles over her words before concluding, "And the last one is ... 'The Goblet of Spider-Man.'" (For reference, the titles are "Spider-Man: Homecoming," "Spider-Man: Far From Home," and "Spider-Man: No Way Home.")

"You need a vacation," Horowitz tells Johnson, chuckling. Her response? She's still workshopping potential Spider-Man titles. "'Harry Spider-Man and the Goblet of Man,'" she says, noting she's more of a Harry Potter fan. That much feels obvious.