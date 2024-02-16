Dakota Johnson Tried To Name Tom Holland's Spider-Man Movies & It Got Ridiculous Fast
To be fair to Dakota Johnson, there have been a lot of Spider-Man movies in the 21st century. Since Tobey Maguire's trilogy — which ran from 2002 to 2007 — the franchise has been fully rebooted twice, first with Andrew Garfield in Marc Webb's Amazing Spider-Man films and then with Tom Holland taking over the role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Johnson, who stars in the Sony (and Marvel-adjacent) film "Madame Web," got a little lost when attempting to name the Spider-Man movies, and honestly? Her guesses are sort of iconic.
After saying she's seen about "15 minutes" of a Marvel movie while speaking with MTV's Josh Horowitz, the interviewer asks if she can name Holland's three Spider-Man movies. Johnson hesitantly says yes and then announces, "'Spider-Man: Here He Comes!' That's number one."
According to the actor, the second one is "Spider-Man: And He's Back!" The third installment takes her a moment, as she stumbles over her words before concluding, "And the last one is ... 'The Goblet of Spider-Man.'" (For reference, the titles are "Spider-Man: Homecoming," "Spider-Man: Far From Home," and "Spider-Man: No Way Home.")
"You need a vacation," Horowitz tells Johnson, chuckling. Her response? She's still workshopping potential Spider-Man titles. "'Harry Spider-Man and the Goblet of Man,'" she says, noting she's more of a Harry Potter fan. That much feels obvious.
The entire press tour for Madame Web has been wild thanks to Dakota Johnson
Throughout her entire press tour, Dakota Johnson has woken up each day and chosen violence (judging by the bleak "Madame Web" reviews, this might be more entertaining than the movie itself). In January, she spoke to Entertainment Weekly and interestingly described the process of making the film, saying, "I've never really done a movie where you are on a blue screen, and there's fake explosions going off, and someone's going, 'Explosion!' and you act like there's an explosion. That, to me, was absolutely psychotic. I was like, 'I don't know if this is going to be good at all! I hope that I did an okay job!'" Incredibly, calling her movie "absolutely psychotic" and wondering if it'll be enjoyable was just the beginning.
Since that quote, Johnson has complained about how "annoying and boring" the nepo baby discourse is, said she hated being on "The Office," challenged an interviewer over the most viral line from the "Madame Web" trailer, called her younger co-stars from the film "annoying," and just generally been delightfully weird. As for the finished movie, she revealed she hasn't seen it — saying she might watch it "someday." On "Late Night With Seth Meyers," when asked if you need to know about Spider-Man or Marvel to see the flick, she deadpanned, "You don't have to know anything about anything at all to watch this movie."
Dakota Johnson has been a chaotic celebrity for years
Anyone surprised by Dakota Johnson's rogue "Madame Web" press tour hasn't been paying attention to the star over the years; if she's going to do one thing, it's cause absolute chaos. One of her most famous moments is when she challenged Ellen DeGeneres when the daytime talk host insisted she wasn't invited to Johnson's birthday party. With one sentence — "Actually, no, that's not the truth, Ellen" — Johnson may have kickstarted the reckoning concerning DeGeneres, whose reputation went downhill over allegations of abusive workplace behavior and led to the cancellation of her show.
Johnson "loves" limes, according to her Architectural Digest house tour, but she's also allergic to them (as she later revealed). She once called Jimmy Fallon out for talking over her during an interview by asking, "Aren't you supposed to let people talk on this show?" She asked David Letterman if he was her real father after the talk show host complimented her famous mother, Melanie Griffith. She may have locked a group of unsuspecting coffee drinkers inside a Blue Bottle shop in New York. This is all to say Johnson should remain so booked and so busy that she is constantly doing press tours so the world can experience more stuff like this.
"Madame Web" is in theaters now, and with any luck, Dakota Johnson will be famous — and creating weird viral press moments — forever.