The 2024 Oscars Have Twitter Users Saying The Same Thing
The 96th Academy Awards gave the fans plenty of memorable moments. Robert Downey Jr. won his first, doubly important Oscar. Ryan Gosling blew the roof off with a Kenergy-filled rendition of "I'm Just Ken" from "Barbie." John Cena was naked. Da'Vine Joy Randolph played the viewers' heartstrings with her emotional acceptance speech for the best supporting actress award. There was a lot to like — and fans on X, formerly known as Twitter, have been open about just how much they enjoyed the show.
This has been an excellent Oscars so far. Great winners, good bits, peppy pace, meaningful real world issues being discussed by serious artists in a non-frivolous way, Ryan Gosling abs jokes. We can have it all.
User @GuyLodge praised the ceremony overall and named John Mulaney's award presentation work and Gosling's musical performance as particular highlights. "An all-time great award presentation by John Mulaney followed by an all-time great win for 'The Zone of Interest' followed by an all-time great production number from Gosling — this is as good as the Oscars get."
Host Jimmy Kimmel also got his share of praise from fans. "He's unbelievably great at this. He crushed it. And I'm tempted to suggest that anyone who says otherwise doesn't know what they're talking about. Glad we all agree." @BenMank77 wrote. And then there was @SonnyBurch, who succinctly summarized the things fans loved about the show. "That was the best Oscars in years," they wrote. "Great show, great winners."
A successful Academy Awards ceremony isn't a given
It's not easy to put together the most prestigious awards ceremony in the entertainment industry. Several things can go wrong, and, over the years, they have. From the Will Smith slap controversy that dominated the 94th Academy Awards to the streaker incident in 1974 — which the John Cena skit paid homage to — there's no telling which scandal will take over the headlines ... and that's before people start arguing about the musical numbers and the winners.
The 96th Oscars ceremony also had its share of belly-flops. The tiny text dump of the In Memoriam segment was a slap in the face to many dearly departed stars. The stuntperson tribute was total nonsense, as viewers criticized the Academy for not announcing a new category that recognizes this underappreciated profession. Still, even with such misses, the event provided so many amazing moments and great victories that fans have no problem considering it a success.