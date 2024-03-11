The 2024 Oscars Have Twitter Users Saying The Same Thing

The 96th Academy Awards gave the fans plenty of memorable moments. Robert Downey Jr. won his first, doubly important Oscar. Ryan Gosling blew the roof off with a Kenergy-filled rendition of "I'm Just Ken" from "Barbie." John Cena was naked. Da'Vine Joy Randolph played the viewers' heartstrings with her emotional acceptance speech for the best supporting actress award. There was a lot to like — and fans on X, formerly known as Twitter, have been open about just how much they enjoyed the show.

This has been an excellent Oscars so far. Great winners, good bits, peppy pace, meaningful real world issues being discussed by serious artists in a non-frivolous way, Ryan Gosling abs jokes. We can have it all. — Sean Fennessey (@SeanFennessey) March 11, 2024

User @GuyLodge praised the ceremony overall and named John Mulaney's award presentation work and Gosling's musical performance as particular highlights. "An all-time great award presentation by John Mulaney followed by an all-time great win for 'The Zone of Interest' followed by an all-time great production number from Gosling — this is as good as the Oscars get."

Host Jimmy Kimmel also got his share of praise from fans. "He's unbelievably great at this. He crushed it. And I'm tempted to suggest that anyone who says otherwise doesn't know what they're talking about. Glad we all agree." @BenMank77 wrote. And then there was @SonnyBurch, who succinctly summarized the things fans loved about the show. "That was the best Oscars in years," they wrote. "Great show, great winners."