The 2024 Oscars In Memoriam Was A Slap In The Face To So Many

The 96th Academy Awards' In Memoriam section was a huge misfire. For those at home and in the audience, the In Memoriam section is always one of the most emotional moments of the night, serving as a beautiful way to pay tribute to those who have left their mark on cinema. Unfortunately, either for the sake of time or genuine ignorance, the Oscars missed the mark this year.

The biggest issue with this year's In Memoriam section was how a number of high-profile creatives like "John Wick" star Lance Reddick, "Rocky" actor Burt Young, and author Cormac McCarthy were reduced to text at the end of the section. The In Memoriam section was notably short this year and it failed to establish just how many iconic creatives we lost in the last year. Unlike the 2023 Oscars In Memoriam segment which was filled with surprising snubs, everyone was given screen time, even if it was ridiculously minimal. While it's no doubt difficult to highlight each and every individual, it's sort of infuriating that heavyweights like Reddick were only acknowledged via text, especially when one considers that the Oscars had tons of time to show John Cena naked.

bad look for the #Oscars to dump a bunch of names at the tail end of the in memoriam for a couple of seconds of screen time *but* at least they didn't forget Kenneth Anger, which I thought they would pic.twitter.com/lEr3LDUisx — Justin LaLiberty (@jlalibs) March 11, 2024

That wasn't the only glaring issue with the In Memoriam section this year. Viewers took to social media to voice how upset they were about how the entire section was handled.