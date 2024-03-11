The 2024 Oscars Stuntperson Tribute Was Nonsense And Enough Is Enough

This year's Oscars added an award for casting, but it's not the category people want to see. For years, there have been calls for stunt performers to be given their day in the sun, but it seems that the Academy is only willing to provide them with a backhanded compliment instead.

This year's ceremony saw Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt appear on the stage to discuss the importance of stunt performers. They noted that stunt people have been essential to bringing films to life since the dawn of cinema. Afterward, they introduced a video package, suggesting that an official award was coming. Unfortunately, the speech was nothing more than a shoutout as opposed to something meaningful, and viewers will have to keep waiting to see if stunt folks will finally get some long-overdue appreciation in the form of an actual category.

Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling exchange insults at each-other as they present at the #Oscars See the full winners list: https://t.co/IctYZ9WO3B pic.twitter.com/4I2Tu3bINl — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 11, 2024

Of course, Gosling and Blunt's tribute has only fueled calls for an official stunt category. Social media users have been up in arms in response to the speech, and they didn't mince their words.