The 2024 Oscars Stuntperson Tribute Was Nonsense And Enough Is Enough
This year's Oscars added an award for casting, but it's not the category people want to see. For years, there have been calls for stunt performers to be given their day in the sun, but it seems that the Academy is only willing to provide them with a backhanded compliment instead.
This year's ceremony saw Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt appear on the stage to discuss the importance of stunt performers. They noted that stunt people have been essential to bringing films to life since the dawn of cinema. Afterward, they introduced a video package, suggesting that an official award was coming. Unfortunately, the speech was nothing more than a shoutout as opposed to something meaningful, and viewers will have to keep waiting to see if stunt folks will finally get some long-overdue appreciation in the form of an actual category.
Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling exchange insults at each-other as they present at the #Oscars
See the full winners list: https://t.co/IctYZ9WO3B pic.twitter.com/4I2Tu3bINl
— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 11, 2024
Of course, Gosling and Blunt's tribute has only fueled calls for an official stunt category. Social media users have been up in arms in response to the speech, and they didn't mince their words.
Twitter Is Demanding a Stunt Oscar Category, Too
Not only do stunt people risk their lives to create movie magic, but their efforts also captivate audiences. There's a reason why Tom Cruise's "Mission: Impossible" stunts make people hold their breath, and audiences keep tuning in to see what he'll do next. The internet — and beyond — wants to see performers of this ilk win some prizes, so what's with the hold-up?
Twitter (formerly known as X) user @mattrorabeck echoed the view of many when he argued that this year's tribute to stunt performers was pointless in the grand scheme of things. "[L]ol honestly thought they were gonna surprise announce a BEST STUNT category for upcoming years, but then they just said "shoutout to you guys" and did nothing."
Meanwhile, @NatBrehmer noted that the tribute more or less confirmed that the Academy doesn't have plans to introduce the award people most want to see. "Stunt performers and coordinators, we love you, and we'd like to take this moment to make it explicitly clear that you're never getting a category."
That said, some viewers enjoyed the shoutout to stunt performers but weren't happy about it being nothing more than a few nice words and a fancy video package. "After that incredible montage and presentation, I genuinely thought they were going to announce a Stunts category going forward," @filmswithamy wrote. "Academy, recognize their hard work."
