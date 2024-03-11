Why John Cena Was Naked At Oscars 2024 - A Streaker Callback Explained

Tragic as the original Academy Awards streaker's story may be, the 2024 ceremony didn't delve too deep into it and merely commemorated the incident itself. In this homage duty, John Cena performed admirably, sneaking in lines about the appropriateness of the skit here and poking fun at his pro wrestling jorts attire there. His dedication hasn't gone unnoticed by the fans. "No matter what anyone says, john cena COMMITS," user @stunninggun wrote on X, previously known as Twitter. "JOHN CENA IS WILDING MAN LMAOOOOOO," @FadeAwayMedia bust out the all caps. "John Cena is really that guy. He's down to do anything for entertainment," @joe_malts tweeted.

Numerous fans also took the opportunity to poke fun at Cena's "You Can't See Me" wrestling catchphrase, which has turned into a meme about Cena's personal invisibility — and which the skit stealthily references in an "Emperor's new clothes" kind of way. "John cena still thinks we can't see him," @NoSleepQuan wrote. "People told me that @JohnCena was at the #Oscars2024 ... but I just can't see him," @pogojoe2011 opted for a classic version of the meme. Meanwhile, @RMFilms4 took things even further. "Wait so if everyone saw #Johncena naked does that mean he broke the 'you can't see me' curse? The Guy is a Legend omg."

As the various fan reactions indicate, if there's one person you absolutely have to get on stage to perform a streaker sketch, you could do a lot worse than a former WWE star. And as Cena's "Barbie" cameo proved, the actor is always committed to the bit. For longtime fans of the Doctor of Thuganomics, be sure to check out John Cena's transformation from childhood to "Peacemaker."