Why Emma Stone Defends The Poor Things Sex Scenes That Made Mark Ruffalo Nervous

Director Yorgos Lanthimos' latest project, a twist on "Frankenstein" called "Poor Things," focuses on a woman named Bella (Emma Stone), who is brought back from the dead by a mad scientist (Willem Dafoe) and goes on to have a sexual awakening with a lawyer named Duncan (Mark Ruffalo). For his part, Ruffalo was a bit nervous about shooting the explicit sex scenes in "Poor Things" due to the age difference between him and Stone.

"I'm 55 now, so ... like, the sex scenes — am I too old to be doing that kind of stuff?" Ruffalo wondered in an interview with Perfect magazine (via Us Weekly). "I didn't know if I could pull this off." The 35-year-old Stone, on the other hand, had no qualms about filming the love scenes with Ruffalo.

"Bella is completely free and without shame about her body," the actor told BBC Radio 4's Front Row about her "Poor Things" character. "So much of this was about being true to Bella's experience. It [the sex] is obviously a huge part of her experience and her growth, as it is, I think, for most people in life," Stone explained.