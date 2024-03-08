MCU Rumor May Reveal Moon Knight's Identity In Marvel Zombies (SPOILER: He Sucks)

Who knew zombies and superheroes were a great match? Anyone who's read Marvel Zombies comics like "Black, White & Blood," that's who. Zombified Marvel characters have also made their way into the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the "What If...?" Disney+ animated series, and fans responded so well to them that the zombies are getting a show all for themselves.

Interestingly, the "Marvel Zombies" spin-off series won't follow the comics, which allows for some pretty neat surprises, and according to industry scooper CanWeGetSomeToast, one such surprise is the identity of everyone's favorite Fist of Khonshu, Moon Knight. While Oscar Isaac plays Moon Knight in the character's titular live-action Disney+ series, the "Marvel Zombies" version of the character will be none other than Blade.

This would mark the day-walking half-vampire's first "What If...?" appearance, as well as his first on-screen appearance in an MCU project. If the rumor is correct, the character will join the ranks of reimagined "What If...?" figures like Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell) and Star-Lord T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) ... and if he gets to combine his own dhampir might with Moon Knight's deity-fueled power set, he should be pretty well-equipped to deal with whatever undead threats "Marvel Zombies" throws at him.