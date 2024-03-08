MCU Rumor May Reveal Moon Knight's Identity In Marvel Zombies (SPOILER: He Sucks)
Who knew zombies and superheroes were a great match? Anyone who's read Marvel Zombies comics like "Black, White & Blood," that's who. Zombified Marvel characters have also made their way into the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the "What If...?" Disney+ animated series, and fans responded so well to them that the zombies are getting a show all for themselves.
Interestingly, the "Marvel Zombies" spin-off series won't follow the comics, which allows for some pretty neat surprises, and according to industry scooper CanWeGetSomeToast, one such surprise is the identity of everyone's favorite Fist of Khonshu, Moon Knight. While Oscar Isaac plays Moon Knight in the character's titular live-action Disney+ series, the "Marvel Zombies" version of the character will be none other than Blade.
This would mark the day-walking half-vampire's first "What If...?" appearance, as well as his first on-screen appearance in an MCU project. If the rumor is correct, the character will join the ranks of reimagined "What If...?" figures like Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell) and Star-Lord T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) ... and if he gets to combine his own dhampir might with Moon Knight's deity-fueled power set, he should be pretty well-equipped to deal with whatever undead threats "Marvel Zombies" throws at him.
Blade has a history of disguising himself as other heroes
Apart from giving fans a glimpse of the elusive vampire hunter — whose only "appearance" in the entire MCU timeline thus far is as an offscreen voice briefly heard in one of the post-credits scenes for "The Eternals" — "Marvel Zombies'" move to cast him as Moon Knight is extremely on-brand for the character. The history of Blade, as it happens, features multiple stints where he has impersonated other superheroes to various degrees of accuracy and hilarity.
In the comics, Blade spends some time using Hawkeye's vigilante alias, Ronin. He also temporarily wields Dr. Strange's Sorcerer Supreme powers for a bit while fighting Khonshu, the deity behind Moon Knight's powers, no less. However, his most amazing superhero alter ego has to be the splendiferous Spider Hero, a hilarious store-brand Spider-Man knockoff. Blade improvises this short-lived but awesomely cheesy superhero character by grabbing a lawyer-friendly spider suit from a costume store in order to mask his real identity.
Whether Blade acquires Moon Knight's powers from Khonshu in his rumored "Marvel Zombies" appearance or if he just runs around in a cheap Halloween costume with the price tag still attached remains to be seen. However, in all fairness, the former seems to be a more likely option since this might be the character's MCU incarnation's sole chance at making a cool first impression.