Marvel Zombies Is Back In New Black, White & Blood Series
Contains spoilers for "Marvel Zombies: Black, White & Blood" #1
Marvel Zombies is back at the House of Ideas, with Marvel Comics revealing a brand-new "Marvel Zombies: Black, White & Blood" #1 limited series, bringing readers back to one of the publisher's darkest worlds, Earth 2149.
The concept of "Marvel Zombies" initially began in "Ultimate Fantastic Four" by Mark Millar and Greg Land, becoming its own full-fledged title in 2005 from Robert Kirkman and Sean Phillips. Centered around a world where a zombie virus infected its greatest heroes and villains, the bloody story showcased one of the most frightening versions of the Marvel Universe to date. The original miniseries has had numerous sequels, with "Marvel Zombies" becoming one of the most recognizable alternate Marvel realities.
The comic was adapted in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Disney+'s "Marvel's What If ... ?" for one episode, and it is set to have its own spinoff series. Now, Marvel Zombies is back with the announcement of "Marvel Zombies: Black, White & Blood" #1, a new four-issue miniseries that takes a new approach to the franchise.
Marvel Zombies: Black, White & Blood will feature some big names
"Marvel Zombies: Black, White & Blood" #1 will feature three new stories as part of Marvel's Black, White & Blood series.
The first story from Garth Ennis ("The Boys") and Rachael Stott ("The Fantastic Four") will focus on Matt Murdock's Daredevil, who has transformed into a zombie. The text preview teases an "old accomplice" fighting to put Daredevil out of his misery. It seems possible the story may feature Jessica Jones, one of the only heroes from Marvel's "Defenders" who hasn't been in any "Marvel Zombies" series — but that is just our own speculation.
Alex Segura ("Star Wars: Poe Dameron") and Javi Fernandez ("King Spawn") are teaming up on a story focusing on Spider-Man and one of his darkest days in the "Marvel Zombie" universe. In the series, Peter Parker's previous role saw him become infected and eat and destroy his world. However, the web-slinger eventually realized the error of his ways and fought to prevent the outbreak from spreading to other realities. The newest Spider-Man tale teases Peter Parker being forced to fight a zombified version of one of his friends, putting him in one of his most challenging positions yet.
The third story comes from Ashley Allen and Justin Mason ("Spider-Man 2099: Dark Genesis"), which will focus on Khonshu and how he tries to protect Marc Spector as the zombie apocalypse continues to break out across the world.
Black, White & Blood is a fitting landing spot for Marvel Zombies
Following the initial success of the "Marvel Zombies" comic book series and its Marvel Cinematic Universe episode in "What If ... ?", it seemed like only a matter of time before it would be brought back in some form, especially with the animated version getting its own series. Putting the world in Marvel's "Black, White & Blood" line — which has featured some of its deadliest characters, including Deadpool, Wolverine, Carnage, Darth Vader, and Elektra — gives storytellers a chance to tell an even more gruesome and dark story, with black, white, and red coloring giving the universe an all-new aesthetic that matches the events at hand. Check out the accompanying text preview for issue one and the Wolverine-starring cover from Gabrielle Dell'Otto:
"Just in time for Halloween season, MARVEL ZOMBIES: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD will satisfy fan's cravings for terror with shocking tales from a host of all-star writers and artists! This action-packed, utterly original, gloriously gory anthology series is set in a universe where the Avengers, the X-Men, Spider-Man, and many more Marvel heroes and villains are beset by ever-growing zombie hordes and transformed into flesh-eating monstrosities. In a brutal, bloodstained world, can hope survive? Or will creeping, gnawing, shambling horror win out at last ... ?"
Readers can pick up a copy of "Marvel Zombies: Black, White & Blood" #1 when it arrives in comic book stores and online retailers on October 10, 2023.