Marvel Zombies Is Back In New Black, White & Blood Series

Contains spoilers for "Marvel Zombies: Black, White & Blood" #1

Marvel Zombies is back at the House of Ideas, with Marvel Comics revealing a brand-new "Marvel Zombies: Black, White & Blood" #1 limited series, bringing readers back to one of the publisher's darkest worlds, Earth 2149.

The concept of "Marvel Zombies" initially began in "Ultimate Fantastic Four" by Mark Millar and Greg Land, becoming its own full-fledged title in 2005 from Robert Kirkman and Sean Phillips. Centered around a world where a zombie virus infected its greatest heroes and villains, the bloody story showcased one of the most frightening versions of the Marvel Universe to date. The original miniseries has had numerous sequels, with "Marvel Zombies" becoming one of the most recognizable alternate Marvel realities.

The comic was adapted in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Disney+'s "Marvel's What If ... ?" for one episode, and it is set to have its own spinoff series. Now, Marvel Zombies is back with the announcement of "Marvel Zombies: Black, White & Blood" #1, a new four-issue miniseries that takes a new approach to the franchise.