Superman's New Movie Costume May Rip From A Controversial Look - With 3 Rumored Changes

James Gunn's "Superman" movie will feature all sorts of cool things, no doubt. Still, it all starts with one pressing question: What kind of costume will David Corenswet's Superman wear? Gunn has already offered a new Superman suit sneak peek that showed a snowy close-up of the movie's version of the iconic "S" logo, while casually renaming the movie formerly known as "Superman: Legacy" as simply "Superman." Now, industry scooper MyTimeToShineHello has shared some new information on X, previously known as Twitter — and according to them, the suit will look like a modified version of the high-collared, accent-lined "New 52" Superman costume.

I hear Gunn's Superman looks something like this pic.twitter.com/oKxrywQTvT — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) March 7, 2024

This suit features three major changes to the "New 52" design. One confirmed detail that's not visible in the post — which features a more classic Superman logo — but was already revealed in Gunn's earlier tease is an updated "S" logo that's derived from the "Kingdom Come" storyline, albeit with the traditional red-and-yellow color scheme instead of black and red. The suit also features a version of the yellow belt from the traditional Superman costume. Finally, and despite Looper's previous imploration that Gunn should leave Superman's classic red trunks in the past, they're also present in this design.

It remains to be seen whether the insider's costume information is correct. Still, it would certainly be a Superman costume unlike anything we've seen in live-action — as well as the kind of combination of old and new that seems right up Gunn's alley.