James Gunn's Classic Superman Sounds Great, But Please Leave Those Red Trunks In The Past

Trunks! They're great on a beach, awesome when you're doing sports, and handy in a pinch when someone has stolen all your other clothes and they're all that stands between you and the world. But are they suitable for a Superman?

DC Studios co-head, comics fan extraordinaire, and Superman rebooter James Gunn has teased a classic "All-Star Superman"-style take on the character before, and even after announcing his first DCU superman move, he's kept going to the All-Star well on his Twitter account. Gunn attempted to settle the trunks debate when he created a poll that asked a question for the ages: "Superman: Trunks or no trunks?" According to 59.3% of nearly a half-million people (and surely no bots whatsoever) who have strong enough opinions about a pair of fictional red underwear to vote on the subject, the answer is clear: Superman's red trunks are, in fact, good.

The Super-trunks fans of this world are, of course, perfectly entitled to their opinion. It's just that said opinion is fundamentally wrong, because we live in the future, and it's high time to leave Superman's unwise costume choices from the 1930s behind. Let's take a look at why Gunn's classic Superman should leave his trunks to the time (several decades ago) and place (the nearest furnace) where they truly belong ... and why many people nevertheless feel otherwise.