James Gunn's Classic Superman Sounds Great, But Please Leave Those Red Trunks In The Past

The hidden meaning behind Superman's trunks is simple. Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster's template for the superhero's look stems from the era's strongmen, pro wrestlers, and circus performers. For these people, the trunks were essentially backup pants to cover up the potentially embarrassing revelations made possible by the physicality of their profession.

In Superman's case, such precautions aren't really necessary, because his costume is made of significantly sturdier stuff than over-the-counter fabric. Even if he was in the habit of rocking the same clothing materials as regular people, an extra layer wouldn't do much to stop Doomsday from punching his athleisurewear into another dimension. As such, Superman's trunks are entirely redundant from a practical standpoint, and even their visual impact is up for debate since the same color scheme-breaking effect could easily be achieved with, say, a simple belt.

Nostalgia notwithstanding, why would anyone even care about the trunks at this point? Superman's had a whole bunch of costumes over the decades, including that really weird capeless design from the late 1990s Electric Blue era. Every long-running superhero character's had a whole bunch of looks, and while Superman's hardly the go-to fashion icon in his universe –- man had a mullet at one point, for crying out loud — this one item of clothing shouldn't even register with people anymore.

Is the argument here that the trunks are old school, and therefore classic? The really old-school incarnation of Superman — the one that originally rocked that baggy pair of red Y-fronts — couldn't even fly. Is it because superhero adaptations should retain their most iconic original design? Sorry, how many costumes has Batman had this week across all media, and how many of them have featured the trunks he also happily wears in classic comics? We get that the trunks are important to some fans, but objectively, there's just no reason to expect Supes to wear them anymore.