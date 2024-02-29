Superman's New Suit Sneak Peek Teases More Secrets For James Gunn's DCU Film
The DCU's previously titled "Superman: Legacy" from director James Gunn has a brand-new name as it will now simply be called "Superman." Gunn shared an exciting first look at the crest of the suit David Corenswet will wear as the Man of Tomorrow, and it should have those anticipating the film very excited about what's coming.
On his Instagram page, Gunn posted an image of the new Superman crest alongside the news that principal photography for the film has begun with the following caption: "Overjoyed to be announcing the start of principal photography on SUPERMAN today, February 29, which just so happens to be – coincidentally and unplanned – Superman's birthday. When I finished the first draft of the script, I called the film Superman: Legacy. By the time I locked the final draft, it was clear the title was SUPERMAN. Making our way to you July 2025."
This is a huge update for the highly anticipated theatrical kick-off to Gunn's DCU. And even though the teaser image is a small one, there are some details to be gleaned about what fans can expect from "Superman."
What does the new Superman image mean?
If the new "Superman" logo looks familiar, it's because it appears to be a modern update on one of the most iconic suits the DC Comics hero has ever worn. The shape of the emblem is the same as the Superman of Earth-22 from Mark Waid and Alex Ross' "Kingdom Come." The acclaimed story follows Superman in a future DC Universe where Lois Lane is killed by the Joker, leading to a new violent hero, Magog, murdering the Clown Prince of Crime — causing a disillusioned Man of Steel to retire. However, he returns to action after a deadly incident involving Magog leads him to reform the Justice League alongside Wonder Woman.
James Gunn has previously teased a possible DCU connection to "Kingdom Come" and has posted about it on his social media multiple times. So, seeing him use a similar Superman logo but with a color change is a fitting way to acknowledge the importance of the story — even if a straight-up adaptation of "Kingdom Come" doesn't actually happen.
Another interesting detail from the image is the Superman logo being covered in snow, hinting that the Fortress of Solitude, Superman's Arctic home base in the comics, will likely play a crucial part in the film ahead. With "Superman" not being an origin story, Gunn can use the Fortress to show off some of Superman's prized items — such as the Bottled City of Kandor — while exploring the Superman mythos and bringing the most notable elements of the hero's history to life on the big screen.
"Superman" officially takes flight in July 2025.