Superman's New Suit Sneak Peek Teases More Secrets For James Gunn's DCU Film

The DCU's previously titled "Superman: Legacy" from director James Gunn has a brand-new name as it will now simply be called "Superman." Gunn shared an exciting first look at the crest of the suit David Corenswet will wear as the Man of Tomorrow, and it should have those anticipating the film very excited about what's coming.

On his Instagram page, Gunn posted an image of the new Superman crest alongside the news that principal photography for the film has begun with the following caption: "Overjoyed to be announcing the start of principal photography on SUPERMAN today, February 29, which just so happens to be – coincidentally and unplanned – Superman's birthday. When I finished the first draft of the script, I called the film Superman: Legacy. By the time I locked the final draft, it was clear the title was SUPERMAN. Making our way to you July 2025."

This is a huge update for the highly anticipated theatrical kick-off to Gunn's DCU. And even though the teaser image is a small one, there are some details to be gleaned about what fans can expect from "Superman."