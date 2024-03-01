The Opening Of Dune 2 Is More Important Than You Think

Contains spoilers for "Dune: Part Two"

At the start of our first visit to Arrakis in "Dune: Part One," Denis Villeneuve's initial chapter of his epic adaptation began with a narration from Chani (Zendaya). The planet's local and future love of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) spoke about how spice can be seen in the air when the sun is low and the race against time from outsiders during their evening spice harvest. It's the first we hear of this mystery love that Paul has yet to meet, but a foreshadowing of what's to come. It's a fitting creative choice, then, that just as the woman he dreams of in "Part One" opens up the film, the one set to play a part in his control of the universe kicks things off for "Dune: Part Two."

Florence Pugh's Princess Irulan takes over as our recapper and fills us in on what happened following the first film's events. In Irulan's rundown, we learn that House Atreides has seemingly fallen, the Harkonnens have returned to Arrakis to kick spice production back into gear, and the Emperor's (Christopher Walken) plan has worked out perfectly. It would take the forgotten heir of a fallen family with a Messiah complex to turn things around. It's a wonderful little detail that not only has the two essential women in Paul's life on both sides of this epic story, but also teases what events may come in "Dune: Messiah," regardless of how "Part Two" ends.