Dune 2: When Is The Best Time To Use The Bathroom?

Contains mild spoilers for "Dune: Part Two"

"Dune: Part Two" may take place predominantly on the desert planet of Arrakis. Water is hard to come by, but audiences won't have to worry about that problem in real life, as they will likely have a massive container of cola by their side while watching the sci-fi epic. Heed this warning: "Dune: Part Two" clocks in at 2 hours and 46 minutes, so drinking too much liquid too early may result in a journey to the restroom halfway through the movie. You may even look like you're sandwalking, trying to hold it in until you get to the facilities.

Fortunately, there are a couple of moments in "Dune 2" you can dip out on if you need to dispel some of your own Water of Life. If you're looking for a slower moment, go when Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) sandwalks across the desert as part of the test to join the Fremen. Chani (Zendaya) joins him and shows him how to properly do it, so while it's a nice moment between them, you can head out for a bit.

However, if you like quieter character scenes but don't care much for violence, another bathroom break is the coliseum scene with Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen (Austin Butler) killing a few guys. Two of the three guys are drugged, so he makes quick work of them. Honestly, Feyd-Rautha has a much cooler fight scene later on, anyway.