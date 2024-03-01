Dune 2: When Is The Best Time To Use The Bathroom?
Contains mild spoilers for "Dune: Part Two"
"Dune: Part Two" may take place predominantly on the desert planet of Arrakis. Water is hard to come by, but audiences won't have to worry about that problem in real life, as they will likely have a massive container of cola by their side while watching the sci-fi epic. Heed this warning: "Dune: Part Two" clocks in at 2 hours and 46 minutes, so drinking too much liquid too early may result in a journey to the restroom halfway through the movie. You may even look like you're sandwalking, trying to hold it in until you get to the facilities.
Fortunately, there are a couple of moments in "Dune 2" you can dip out on if you need to dispel some of your own Water of Life. If you're looking for a slower moment, go when Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) sandwalks across the desert as part of the test to join the Fremen. Chani (Zendaya) joins him and shows him how to properly do it, so while it's a nice moment between them, you can head out for a bit.
However, if you like quieter character scenes but don't care much for violence, another bathroom break is the coliseum scene with Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen (Austin Butler) killing a few guys. Two of the three guys are drugged, so he makes quick work of them. Honestly, Feyd-Rautha has a much cooler fight scene later on, anyway.
Dune 2 has no post-credit scene, so head to the restroom early
There is some light at the end of the tunnel if you don't want to miss a single second of "Dune: Part Two." The movie doesn't have a post-credit scene, so as soon as the credits start to roll, you can bolt out of the theater and head to the nearest restroom. It's clear that the sequel was a massive undertaking with a lot of people involved, so the credits are quite long. But there's no reason to sit there in agony if you need to go. Sticking a hand in the pain box would probably be preferable to holding it in after guzzling a large soda.
Audiences need to brace themselves, as "Dune: Part Two" is slightly longer than the first, which clocked in at 2 hours and 35 minutes. Plus, the first film had a dual release in theaters and on HBO Max, so many people likely watched it from home and could pause at their leisure. This time around, fans will not have to have that luxury, which has led to some pretty hilarious (and disgusting) jokes on social media. TikToker @blurayangel11 posted a humorous skit with the text: "When you don't want to miss a second of Dune Part 2 but you need to use the bathroom." He then implies using the oddly-shaped "Dune 2" popcorn bucket to relieve oneself in the theater; that's not actually recommended. Please ignore the countless memes that weird bucket has produced.
Overall, fans should not worry too much; there are a few scenes throughout the film that offer an opportunity to dip out for a moment. "Dune: Part Two" is currently playing in theaters.