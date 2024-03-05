Small Details You Missed In Dune Part 2

Contains spoilers for "Dune: Part Two"

For years, many people said that Frank Herbert's "Dune" was impossible to adapt. It was too weird, too beloved, and past attempts were either never completed or released to general mockery. But with the second half of Denis Villeneuve's adaptation, "Dune: Part Two," now out, that old way of thinking is gone forever. Across the two films and more than five hours of runtime, Villeneuve has created an adaptation that seems destined to stand the test of time.

Like Peter Jackson's "The Lord of the Rings" films, this new "Dune" duology presents a definitive visual version of its adored source material. And, like "The Lord of the Rings," it's an ideal subject for repeat viewings. "Dune: Part Two" is full of small details you might miss on your first time through, from Easter eggs referencing the book to clever parallels between the characters. Herbert's novel is rich with symbolism and thematic connectivity, and "Dune: Part Two" follows suit, pairing a menagerie of stunning shots and sci-fi vistas with an intricately woven story.

The scale of the film is so massive that it's easy to miss some of the finer details on your first watch, so these are things you may not have noticed in "Dune: Part Two."