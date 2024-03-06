Why Michael Weatherly's DiNozzo Return On NCIS Season 21's Ducky Episode Is So Important

"NCIS" fans likely knew they were in for something special in Season 21 as the show honored longtime cast member David McCallum, who played Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard until his death in 2023. The Ducky tribute episode marks the return of Anthony DiNozzo (Michael Weatherly), whose last appearance was in Season 13. It had been a while since audiences last saw him, and ultimately, he was the best choice for an "NCIS" cameo to lift people's spirits.

Season 21, Episode 2 — "The Stories We Leave Behind" — centers largely on Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen), who worked closely with Ducky over the years. He's the one who discovers Ducky has died, leaving him in immense distress. However, DiNozzo is there to comfort him in the episode's final moments, and as Dietzen explained to TV Insider, it made a lot of sense to bring him back for that purpose. "This character, in addition to being close with Ducky, was Jimmy's good friend, so when he comes to visit, it is to help the person who's left behind. It's really to be there for his friend," he said.

DiNozzo doesn't have a ton of airtime in the episode, as he shows up and assists Jimmy with his bowtie while reminiscing on what a great man Ducky was. More than likely, many viewers shed tears throughout "The Stories We Leave Behind," so it was nice to end the installment on a lighter, more comforting note.