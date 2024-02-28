How Pauley Perrette's Abby Honors Ducky In NCIS Season 21 (Prepare To Cry)

While Abby sending her colleagues a wreath to honor Ducky, complete with a shimmery skull to really drive the point home, was a nice touch, many fans were hoping Pauley Perrette would be back in the flesh. On X (formerly known as Twitter), @docandjohn4ever wrote, "Idk what happened with Pauley but I'm a little disappointed that Abby wasn't more involved." Many shared similar opinions while others were just happy Abby was called to mind in her unique way.

Is there a chance Abby could return to help with one more case? It doesn't seem likely, as Perrette posted to X in 2019, "NO I AM NOT COMING BACK! EVER! (Please stop asking?)" She continued with allegations of Mark Harmon "attacking [her]." Harmon's no longer on the show as Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs, but he's still affiliated with "NCIS" as an executive producer. And even though that quote's from 2019, there hasn't been any word since then if Abby might come back.

In a 2022 interview with Looper, Brian Dietzen was asked about Perrette potentially returning. Even then, he wasn't aware of any plans, saying, "I haven't heard anything directly about her returning." Perrette may never return to "NCIS," but at least Abby is still out there with her friends still close to her heart.