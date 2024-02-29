NCIS Announces New Tony & Ziva Series With Michael Weatherly & Cote De Pablo
Fans of "NCIS" mainstays Tony DiNozzo (Michael Weatherly) and Ziva David (Cote de Pablo) are in for a surprising treat. Deadline reports that the twosome will be back in action with their own spin-off, slated to stream through Paramount+. Its working title is "NCIS: Europe" and will span 10 episodes.
After Tony and Ziva attain their happy ending and settle in Paris to raise their daughter, Tali, they face a new conflict when Tony's security company is attacked. Neither of them knows who their enemy is nor where the threat is coming from. You can expect to see the parents and lovers on the run across Europe as they try to figure out what's gone wrong, and if they can freshen up a relationship that's gotten all too staid.
Aside from headlining the show, Weatherly and de Pablo will share co-executive producing duties, while John McNamara will serve as director. He is also slated to write all 10 episodes of the series. The show's other executive producers include Laurie Lieser, Christina Strain, and Shelley Meals.
While there is no announced start date, this marks the second recently-announced "NCIS" spin-off in pre-production, joining "NCIS: Origins," which will have Mark Harmon returning to the franchise as the show's producer. And it appears that both Weatherly and de Pablo are ready to return to the characters they love.
When last we saw them, Ziva and Tony rode off into the sunset together
The actors behind Ziva and Tony are ready to get back into the swing of things with their characters in their brand-new spin-off. "We've been talking about this story for many years, and now with John McNamara at the helm, we are ready," Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo said in a joint press release published by Deadline. "The world of Tony and Ziva (and daughter Tali) promises to be an action-packed roller coaster fueled by love, danger, tears and laughter. We also want to acknowledge and thank the fans from around the world who supported the 'Tiva' movement for years. To this day, they say hello in grocery stores and on the street to tell us how much these characters mean to them and ask what Tony and Ziva are up to now. This is for you!"
For fans who might not remember how Tony and Ziva leave the team, Ziva resigns during Season 10 of "NCIS." She is presumed dead during Season 13 after going into hiding to protect Tony and Tali. Tony raises Tali alone, but when Season 16 rolls around, it's revealed that Ziva is still alive. She helps Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) dodge danger and works out the trauma holding her back from being with Tony and her daughter, insisting that she can't reveal herself until she's brought them to justice — just one of many strange things about Ziva and Tony's relationship. At the foot of Season 18, she reveals herself to Tony, and they and Tali head to Paris. And after 10 long years, that's where "NCIS: Europe" will pick up sometime in the near future.