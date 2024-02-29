NCIS Announces New Tony & Ziva Series With Michael Weatherly & Cote De Pablo

Fans of "NCIS" mainstays Tony DiNozzo (Michael Weatherly) and Ziva David (Cote de Pablo) are in for a surprising treat. Deadline reports that the twosome will be back in action with their own spin-off, slated to stream through Paramount+. Its working title is "NCIS: Europe" and will span 10 episodes.

After Tony and Ziva attain their happy ending and settle in Paris to raise their daughter, Tali, they face a new conflict when Tony's security company is attacked. Neither of them knows who their enemy is nor where the threat is coming from. You can expect to see the parents and lovers on the run across Europe as they try to figure out what's gone wrong, and if they can freshen up a relationship that's gotten all too staid.

Aside from headlining the show, Weatherly and de Pablo will share co-executive producing duties, while John McNamara will serve as director. He is also slated to write all 10 episodes of the series. The show's other executive producers include Laurie Lieser, Christina Strain, and Shelley Meals.

While there is no announced start date, this marks the second recently-announced "NCIS" spin-off in pre-production, joining "NCIS: Origins," which will have Mark Harmon returning to the franchise as the show's producer. And it appears that both Weatherly and de Pablo are ready to return to the characters they love.