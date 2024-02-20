NCIS Season 21 Brought Back A Huge Original Character For The Ducky Tribute Episode

"NCIS" Season 21 has taken quite the emotional turn, as its sophomore episode pays tribute to the late veteran star David McCallum and his legacy as the reliable team historian Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard. But while the installment, titled "The Stories We Leave Behind," mostly focuses on the loss of one of the long-running procedural's most iconic faces, it also features a surprising return from a different lapsed cast member, as they come back to pay their respects.

After years' worth of rumblings about a possible return, the Ducky tribute episode in Season 21 finally includes a new appearance from none other than Michael Weatherly's Anthony "Tony" DiNozzo. The character hasn't been seen since Weatherly's exit from the series at the end of Season 13, making his return for the funeral of his trusted colleague all the more of an unexpected and welcome surprise.

DiNozzo's cameo in "The Stories We Leave Behind" is relatively brief, slotting in right at the end of the episode. However, it's still quite the impactful scene. As the former "NCIS" agent helps Brian Dietzen's Dr. Jimmy Palmer prepare himself for the funeral with a gifted Ducky-esque bowtie, he shares some heartfelt reflections on his dearly departed friend, noting that his legacy lives on through the people he affected and helped during his life.