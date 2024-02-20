Where Is Mark Harmon's Gibbs? NCIS Season 21's Ducky Episode Confirms His Current Location

"NCIS" Season 21's second episode is quite a significant installment. Not only does the episode pay tribute to the late series star David McCallum and his character of Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard, but it also serves as something of a trip down memory lane for the series. In particular, the episode revisits classic moments and provides updates on a couple of old characters. In fact, fans have obtained a notable update on Mark Harmon's Leroy Jethro Gibbs and where exactly the character has been since his exit from the series in Season 19.

While Harmon's Gibbs doesn't actually make a physical return in Season 21, Episode 2, titled "The Stories We Leave Behind," his presence is still felt by way of a letter that he sends to Sean Murray's Timothy McGee. Partway through the episode, McGee opens the envelope to find a Polaroid of himself, Gibbs, and Ducky all together — a memento clearly sent by Gibbs to honor his late friend. But while it's a nice, sentimental moment, this scene also provides an update on Gibbs' whereabouts.

McGee's letter has a return address for the fictional town of Naktok Bay, Alaska — the very same place that Gibbs flees the country to during a complicated case in Season 19, Episode 4, titled "Great Wide Open." In that episode, Gibbs develops an attachment to the locale and elects to stay when the case is ultimately resolved. Per the update in Season 21, the former agent is still there, presumably enjoying his retirement.