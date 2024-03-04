Sydney Sweeney Throws Shade At Marvel's Madame Web - And Twitter Isn't Holding Back
"Madame Web" was eviscerated when it came out in February, with the worst critic reviews for the Marvel movie lambasting everything from the story to the performances. While the heat has died down a little bit, the flick is still catching strays, and this time, it's from star Sydney Sweeney. She plays Julia Cornwall in the film, which came up when she hosted the March 2 episode of "Saturday Night Live." During her opening monologue, she talked about some of her career's high points ... as well as that big misfire: "You might have seen me in 'Anyone But You' or 'Euphoria.' You definitely did not see me in 'Madame Web.'"
"Anyone But You" blew everyone away at the box office, so quite a few people in the crowd likely saw it. Sadly, the same can't be said for "Madame Web," which bombed at the box office, so despite all the hate, not many ventured out to watch it. The joke has blown up on X (formerly known as Twitter), with many finding it humorous Sweeney is already dissing the project. X user @relientkenny pointed out, "She took that check and never looked back."
The actor's star is on the rise, and one bad movie likely isn't going to slow things down. Many even appreciate how Sweeney can make a joke about a stain on her filmography, with @GoldenAgeGeeks writing, "She's a good sport and I like that."
Sydney Sweeney poked fun at more of her projects on SNL
Sydney Sweeney throwing shade at "Madame Web" is fun to see, as it shows she can keep a smile after a public failure. She doesn't mind poking fun at her other projects and how the public tends to perceive her. Directly after the "Madame Web" joke, Sweeney goes on to say, "But I do have a new film coming out called 'Immaculate.' I play a nun, so it's perfect casting." The sarcastic comment stems from the contrast of the actor playing a nun after various sexually adventurous characters. For example, her Cassie on "Euphoria" has many nude scenes, which make Sweeney feel more powerful, and things get pretty hot and heavy in "Anyone But You."
That segues into Sweeney poking fun at online rumors that she began a real-life tryst with her "Anyone But You" co-star, Glen Powell. At the end of her "SNL" monologue, she talks about how much she loves her fiancé and asks the camera to cut to him. It then cuts to Powell sitting in the audience. The affair between the actors may not have been true, but it's nice to see that they can laugh about it (and presumably, Sweeney's partner has a sense of humor about it, too).
Outside of the monologue, several sketches from that night made use of Sweeney's attractive looks, including one where she plays a Hooters waitress who makes excellent tips thanks to her personal (ahem) assets. After hosting "Saturday Night Live," Sweeney has proven she's more than just a pretty face. She's downright hilarious and should get more comedic roles going forward.