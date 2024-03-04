Sydney Sweeney Throws Shade At Marvel's Madame Web - And Twitter Isn't Holding Back

"Madame Web" was eviscerated when it came out in February, with the worst critic reviews for the Marvel movie lambasting everything from the story to the performances. While the heat has died down a little bit, the flick is still catching strays, and this time, it's from star Sydney Sweeney. She plays Julia Cornwall in the film, which came up when she hosted the March 2 episode of "Saturday Night Live." During her opening monologue, she talked about some of her career's high points ... as well as that big misfire: "You might have seen me in 'Anyone But You' or 'Euphoria.' You definitely did not see me in 'Madame Web.'"

"Anyone But You" blew everyone away at the box office, so quite a few people in the crowd likely saw it. Sadly, the same can't be said for "Madame Web," which bombed at the box office, so despite all the hate, not many ventured out to watch it. The joke has blown up on X (formerly known as Twitter), with many finding it humorous Sweeney is already dissing the project. X user @relientkenny pointed out, "She took that check and never looked back."

The actor's star is on the rise, and one bad movie likely isn't going to slow things down. Many even appreciate how Sweeney can make a joke about a stain on her filmography, with @GoldenAgeGeeks writing, "She's a good sport and I like that."