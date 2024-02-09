Sydney Sweeney's Nude Scenes In Euphoria Made Her Feel 'More Powerful' - Here's Why

Sydney Sweeney's star is massively on the rise thanks to "Anyone But You" blowing up at the box office, not to mention her upcoming turn into superhero territory with "Madame Web." However, arguably her breakout role was as Cassie Howard on HBO's "Euphoria." The series and Sweeney's character specifically have received criticism for the amount of nudity and sexual content featured. Sweeney has spoken about her nude scenes on the show in the past, and she described them as being "empowering."

In a profile of the actor in The Washington Post, Sweeney revealed that she was self-conscious about her body when she was younger, but that has changed. "I actually feel more powerful with my body," she explained. "I feel more confident. I feel more free."

For Sweeney, it also appears that her working relationship with the "Euphoria" creatives contributes to that sense of empowerment. She mentioned in the profile that she once pushed back on a planned nude scene to "Euphoria" creator Sam Levinson: "I said, 'Sam, I don't think that she needs to be naked in the scene and I don't feel comfortable doing it. Everyone's just going to look at my boobs and not actually take the scene seriously for the content that's happening.'" Levinson agreed, and the scene was changed.

The controversy surrounding the series is understandable; people don't want a young performer being taken advantage of. But it appears Sweeney doesn't mind being naked on screen as long as it's actually beneficial to the narrative and her character.