The Chicago Fire Cast's Goodbye To Kara Killmer Might Make You Cry
It's a happy and sad time to be a "Chicago Fire" fan. While the show made its long-awaited and triumphant return at the start of the year, viewers also had to see a fan-favorite like Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer) depart the series. It's a bittersweet moment to see the character leave Firehouse 51; her story arc has been such an enthralling one, but at least she's finally tied the knot with Matt Casey (Jesse Spencer). Meanwhile, for Killmer's former co-stars, the sting of her departure clearly runs deep.
The official "One Chicago" page on Instagram posted a heartfelt farewell video shortly after Killmer's departure episode aired on February 28. The short clip showcases several "Chicago Fire" stars expressing their sadness toward her leaving the show, with some naturally getting misty-eyed in the process. "I am having a hard time imagining this show without you," Daniel Kyri, who portrays Darren Ritter, plainly admitted. "It's tough because, you know, we're saying goodbye to Kara. And that has been extremely difficult," Miranda Rae Mayo (Stella Kidd) said before adding, "I love you so much, with my whole heart, and I can't wait to see you back." Eamonn Walker, who plays Chief Wallace Boden, may have given his former co-star the simplest but most profound message: "Kara, you gave your heart, and I thank you for that."
The short farewell clip got fans emotional
The short farewell clip is enough to hit every "Chicago Fire" right in the feels as the show's stars do not hold back in expressing their admiration for Kara Killmer, and the comments next to the video show this in spades. "Kara will always be a part of the one Chicago family. And will also be missed," one fan wrote. Another viewer touched on the bittersweet nature of the clip. "That's so beautiful and sad at the same time," they wrote. While countless comments flooded in to express sadness over such a beloved character leaving the series, some tried to maintain positivity over Brett and Casey finally marrying and settling down. "I'm going to miss her so much I'm also so excited for Brett and [Casey]," one fan wrote, along with a crying emoji. (To add some levity, it was pretty hilarious to read several comments roaring their shock that Walker was British!)
Kara Killmer leaving the beloved NBC series still has the fandom reeling, and longtime viewers will likely be interested to hear the actor's thoughts on Sylvie Brett possibly returning to the "One Chicago" franchise. Brettsey fans will also certainly want to hear Killmer's final thoughts on Brett and Casey's relationship.