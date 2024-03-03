The Chicago Fire Cast's Goodbye To Kara Killmer Might Make You Cry

It's a happy and sad time to be a "Chicago Fire" fan. While the show made its long-awaited and triumphant return at the start of the year, viewers also had to see a fan-favorite like Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer) depart the series. It's a bittersweet moment to see the character leave Firehouse 51; her story arc has been such an enthralling one, but at least she's finally tied the knot with Matt Casey (Jesse Spencer). Meanwhile, for Killmer's former co-stars, the sting of her departure clearly runs deep.

The official "One Chicago" page on Instagram posted a heartfelt farewell video shortly after Killmer's departure episode aired on February 28. The short clip showcases several "Chicago Fire" stars expressing their sadness toward her leaving the show, with some naturally getting misty-eyed in the process. "I am having a hard time imagining this show without you," Daniel Kyri, who portrays Darren Ritter, plainly admitted. "It's tough because, you know, we're saying goodbye to Kara. And that has been extremely difficult," Miranda Rae Mayo (Stella Kidd) said before adding, "I love you so much, with my whole heart, and I can't wait to see you back." Eamonn Walker, who plays Chief Wallace Boden, may have given his former co-star the simplest but most profound message: "Kara, you gave your heart, and I thank you for that."