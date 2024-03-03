Why Chicago Fire's Brett Ended Up With Casey, According To Kara Killmer

Where would "Chicago Fire" be without all the burning romance? Since the show's 2012 debut, it has consistently pulled in millions of viewers. While it's all too easy to get lured in by the high-octane action that members of Firehouse 51 have to go through, the show's heavy emphasis on romance arguably remains its most pronounced, recognized, and beloved theme.

"Chicago Fire" boasts an iconic column of couples that have appeared throughout the show's long tenure. However, none are more adored than the pairing of Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer) and Matt Casey (Jesse Spencer). Commonly referred to as "Brettsey," the two characters started out as friends in Season 7. It wasn't long before romance was on the cards, and, according to Killmer, the relationship only worked for one key reason. "I think what's unique about Matt is that he never asked her to compromise. He always brought out the best in her," she explained during an interview with the New York Post. "I love that they end up together, because I think they do bring out the best in each other."

Season 12 sees Brett and Casey finally tie the knot, which signals Killmer's exit from "Chicago Fire." With her character's story finally getting a happy curtain call, Killmer still has some optimistic notes for what she wants to see happen for Brett.