Why Chicago Fire's Brett Ended Up With Casey, According To Kara Killmer
Where would "Chicago Fire" be without all the burning romance? Since the show's 2012 debut, it has consistently pulled in millions of viewers. While it's all too easy to get lured in by the high-octane action that members of Firehouse 51 have to go through, the show's heavy emphasis on romance arguably remains its most pronounced, recognized, and beloved theme.
"Chicago Fire" boasts an iconic column of couples that have appeared throughout the show's long tenure. However, none are more adored than the pairing of Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer) and Matt Casey (Jesse Spencer). Commonly referred to as "Brettsey," the two characters started out as friends in Season 7. It wasn't long before romance was on the cards, and, according to Killmer, the relationship only worked for one key reason. "I think what's unique about Matt is that he never asked her to compromise. He always brought out the best in her," she explained during an interview with the New York Post. "I love that they end up together, because I think they do bring out the best in each other."
Season 12 sees Brett and Casey finally tie the knot, which signals Killmer's exit from "Chicago Fire." With her character's story finally getting a happy curtain call, Killmer still has some optimistic notes for what she wants to see happen for Brett.
Killmer wants Brett and Casey to settle down and have a big family
Prior to her exit episode airing on February 28, Kara Killmer naturally made the media rounds and gave countless interviews. Frequently asked about her character's future, the actor seemed to cling to one idea: she wanted Brett and Casey to have lots of kids.
When asked by TV Insider what was in store for her Brett after she and Casey moved to Portland, Killmer gave a frank and hopeful response. "I have my personal fantasy about what the future holds for them. I want them to start cranking out kids, like ASAP, aside from just their adopted children, but I want them to have some kids," she said before further elaborating that should her character make a return to Firehouse 51 somewhere down the line, she better be pregnant.
The stage seems set for Brett and Casey's happily ever after. Not only are the two now raising Julia, the baby Brett adopted last season, but they now have their sight set on a future far away from Firehouse 51. For any longtime fan looking to learn more about Kara Killmer's decision to leave the NBC series and why so many other actors departed the show, check out the real reason these actors left "Chicago Fire."