The Real Reason Kara Killmer's Sylvie Brett Left Chicago Fire

Sylvie Brett and Matt Casey aren't planning on hanging around Chicago much longer after the wedding, starting a new life for their family elsewhere. So "Port in the Storm" will be a farewell for the ages. During the TV Insider interview, Kara Killmer also discussed the last "Chicago Fire" sequence she filmed. "The last scene we shot was the reception at Molly's, so it was truly just one big party," she explained. "I am very happy with the fact that in my last scene, I get to wear a gorgeous dress, and I'm standing next to basically a tower of cake. It doesn't get much better than that."

Brett may be going, but it doesn't necessarily mean she'll be gone for good. After all, Casey left on Season 10 and returned for guest appearances throughout Seasons 11 and 12. Brett could do something similar, perhaps visiting the Windy City to check on her old friends. If Killmer is going to reprise the character, she wants one major change to be in order: "If Sylvie makes an appearance at 51 again, she better be pregnant." Brett already has an adopted daughter, but the actor wants her to start having babies the old-fashioned way.

Goodbyes aren't always necessarily the end. Killmer sounds game to return if the team needs her: "Anytime they want to ask, I will be there, for sure. The door is wide open for me."

"Port in the Storm" airs on NBC on February 28 and becomes available the following day on Peacock.