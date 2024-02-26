Kara Killmer Confirms Whether She Would Return As Sylvie Brett After One Chicago Exit

With Sylvie Brett set to make her exit from "Chicago Fire" just after her wedding to Matt Casey (Jesse Spencer), audiences who have started mourning her upcoming departure need not fear that she will remain permanently out of sight. When asked by Deadline if she'll ever return to the show, Kara Killmer played it coy about her character's future while still throwing some optimism the fandom's way.

"You never know what's going to happen at 51. I think we've proven that we love to see familiar faces come back through which is also very true of a real firehouse. It's a brotherhood and a family bond for life. I could see that happening, and I would be more than happy to pop back in."

It looks like she might come back someday, if only for a cameo or an episode. That's excellent news for Brettsey fans, who might wonder if Matt and Sylvie's ride into the sunset will be uncomplicated and joyful. They have little to fear in that respect. As a matter of fact, Killmer has one hope about returning to the program at some point. It has to do with Matt and Sylvie's future union.