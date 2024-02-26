Kara Killmer Confirms Whether She Would Return As Sylvie Brett After One Chicago Exit
With Sylvie Brett set to make her exit from "Chicago Fire" just after her wedding to Matt Casey (Jesse Spencer), audiences who have started mourning her upcoming departure need not fear that she will remain permanently out of sight. When asked by Deadline if she'll ever return to the show, Kara Killmer played it coy about her character's future while still throwing some optimism the fandom's way.
"You never know what's going to happen at 51. I think we've proven that we love to see familiar faces come back through which is also very true of a real firehouse. It's a brotherhood and a family bond for life. I could see that happening, and I would be more than happy to pop back in."
It looks like she might come back someday, if only for a cameo or an episode. That's excellent news for Brettsey fans, who might wonder if Matt and Sylvie's ride into the sunset will be uncomplicated and joyful. They have little to fear in that respect. As a matter of fact, Killmer has one hope about returning to the program at some point. It has to do with Matt and Sylvie's future union.
Kara Killmer is all in on a Brettsey baby
What does Kara Killmer want out of a possible future return to "Chicago Fire?" For Sylvie and Casey to experience the further joys of parenthood, naturally.
"Whether they're adopting children and kind of creating a patchwork of a family for themselves or — Yeah, I hope they get on it and have a couple of babies themselves," Killmer told TV Line. She heavily underlined that point in comments to TV Insider as well: "I want them to start cranking out kids, like ASAP, aside from just their adopted children, but I want them to have some kids. So if Sylvie makes an appearance at 51 again, she better be pregnant."
Since Matt and Sylvie are already committed to raising the child Sylvie adopted at the end of Season 13, Julia, they're clearly very open to having a family. When one considers the familial frustrations they've endured before their happy marriage — Casey's difficult marriage to Gabriela Dawson (Monica Raymund) and Sylvie's lack of a strong family base — they've earned their ride into the sunset. While audiences may not get to see that process happen in real-time, at least they'll witness Julia, Matt, and Casey leave Chicago for a little slice of happily ever after when Sylvie's final episode of "Chicago Fire" airs on February 28.