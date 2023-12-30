The Real Reason These Actors Left Chicago Fire

The series that spawned the "One Chicago" universe, "Chicago Fire," launched in 2012 and has been one of the most prosperous prime-time network dramas of the last decade. Airing for more than 10 years, the show centers on a group of dedicated firefighters who put their lives on the line every week — running headlong into deadly infernos and life-and-death situations. Never pulling any punches, the series effectively portrays the realities of the profession, and the series has seen a dramatic revolving door of characters, with characters killed and injured, or simply walking away as their lives change and evolve.

In the show's decade-plus run on NBC, it's lost (and gained) numerous new cast members, but rarely are any two exits the same. Each actor has a different reason for departing: Some might make the decision themselves, looking to find new acting opportunities, while others are the result of writers looking to swing the axe and give the show a new look. Whatever the case may be, audiences are often left wondering exactly what happened and why, so we're here to shed some light on what led these actors to leave "Chicago Fire."