Actors Injured By Painful Costumes And Prosthetics

In 1992, Michelle Pfeiffer took on a role that fans would come to associate her with for the entirety of her career: Catwoman in Tim Burton's "Batman Returns." Despite leading man Michael Keaton objecting to the casting of Pfeiffer, as the two shared a romantic past, no one else could embody Catwoman — and wield her iconic whip — quite like Pfeiffer.

Yet behind the scenes, Pfeiffer wasn't always so smooth with the weapon, and had a few accidents while training. She said in an interview with Dominic Wells, "There was a beauty, an elegance and a sexuality to it — an almost graceful, dance-like quality which at any moment could turn violent, which was much more threatening and certainly much more feline and more feminine. It's really lethal, though. I injured myself a couple of times, and accidentally drew blood on my teacher."

Despite some painful moments, Pfeiffer doesn't hold any animosity toward the prop. In fact, she revealed on Instagram in 2019 that she still has the iconic whip in her possession, though, as she said, it needs some TLC. The actress even showed off in a separate post her whip-swinging skills — which seem just as strong as in 1992, injuries aside.