Why The Tin Man From The Wizard Of Oz Was Originally So Disturbing

When "The Wizard of Oz" was released in 1939, moviegoers were introduced to Kansas farm girl Dorothy (Judy Garland) and her traveling companions The Scarecrow (Ray Bolger), Tin Man (Jack Haley), and Cowardly Lion (Bert Lahr), for the first time. The fantasy musical has the foursome in search of Emerald City's famous Wizard of Oz; meanwhile, the kind Tin Man is in search of a heart. But the backstory, as detailed in the 1900 L. Frank Baum novel the film is based on, paints a much darker picture.

In ”The Wonderful Wizard of Oz," the Tin Man is introduced in Chapter 5, "Rescue of the Tin Woodman." He first appears more or less the same way he does in the movie — stuck in a tree, stiff, and in need of oil. But in the book, he shares the disturbing story of how he turned from a regular, wood-chopping human to a man made of tin. In the story, his love for a Munchkin girl hits a roadblock when her elderly caretaker asks the Wicked Witch of the East to curse his ax, which, in turn, slices off his leg.

After his leg is replaced with a tin prosthetic, the woodman's gory story continues with more amputations and more metal replacements. "The Wicked Witch then made me slip and cut off my head ... but the tinner came along and made me a new head," he says, explaining his tin noggin. The Tin Woodman ultimately loses his heart when his ax cuts his body in two. More nightmarish gore came 18 years later with Baum's follow-up, "The Tin Woodman of Oz," where readers learn that the woodman, real name Nick Chopper, eventually finds that his long-lost love's new husband, Chopfyt, was made from his own dismembered limbs.