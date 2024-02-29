Richard Lewis' Best Curb Your Enthusiasm Episodes

Though they reconnected in adulthood, Richard Lewis used to hate Larry David before "Curb Your Enthusiasm," and the feeling — which stems from bad experiences at a summer camp when they were young — was extremely mutual. Their particular frenemy brand is immediately obvious when Lewis first enters the show in "The Pants Tent," the show's very first episode after the pilot.

The fictional Richard makes an entrance that's just about as impactful as one can expect from a sitcom character. He arrives in Larry's office, actively pesters him to end a phone call, eyeballs him for a good few seconds ... and after Larry asks why, he proceeds to summarize both his character and the pair's entire dynamic in one line. "Because I've never been married, and I think I'm in love, and I think you might have ruined this for me," he says, and kicks off the first of the many ornery debates the pair would go on to have over the course of the show.

Richard's tendency to fall in love and Larry's habit of messing up his life in small ways are instrumental aspects of the character. Perhaps even more importantly, the chemistry between the grouchy Larry and Richard's self-deprecating stylings is on full display from the moment they start taking verbal potshots at each other. In one fell swoop, "Curb Your Enthusiasm" introduces that rarest of sitcom dynamics — a believable, lived-in friendship. They might find each other exasperating, but from this episode to Lewis' final appearance in "Curb Your Enthusiasm" Season 12, rarely dull.