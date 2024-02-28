Curb Your Enthusiasm Star And Comedian Richard Lewis Dead At 76

Comedian and actor Richard Lewis has passed away at the age of 76, according to Deadline. The actor's exact cause of death has not been announced as of press time, but Lewis was living with Parkinson's disease at the time of his death.

Lewis — who appeared in projects like "Robin Hood: Men in Tights" and "Leaving Las Vegas" and frequently played an exaggerated version of himself in Larry David's cringe comedy "Curb Your Enthusiasm" — revealed that he had Parkinson's disease in April of 2023 and retired from acting as a result. He also was quite open about the health issues he endured throughout his life as a result of drug and alcohol abuse early in his career.

Earlier this month, Lewis spoke to Vanity Fair about his diagnosis and the final season of "Curb Your Enthusiasm," saying that living with the disease actually gave him an excuse to find more joy in his life. "It changed my outlook in that it's been a combination of forcing myself to look back and be grateful," Lewis said. "I've had such an amazing life. I still do. I'm a lucky man." Tragically, Lewis hoped to continue working, potentially act again, and host speaking engagements before his passing.

