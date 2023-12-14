Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 12 To End Series - Premiere Date Announced By HBO
It's the end of a comedy era. Season 12 of "Curb Your Enthusiasm" will be the show's last, with the new season premiering on HBO and Max on February 4, 2024.
As with every other season of the iconic show, it will consist of 10 episodes released weekly, meaning the series finale will come out on April 7, 2024. For years, fans have tuned in to see the comical misunderstandings of Larry David, who plays a fictionalized version of himself. David put out a humorous statement about leaving the show behind and finally getting to do what he's always wanted, saying, "As 'Curb' comes to an end, I will now have the opportunity to finally shed this 'Larry David' persona and become the person God intended me to be — the thoughtful, kind, caring, considerate human being I was until I got derailed by portraying this malignant character."
"Curb Your Enthusiasm" first aired in 2000, and it's always maintained a loose schedule. In fact, there was a six-year hiatus between Seasons 8 and 9, which ran in 2011 and 2017. But it appears the show is over for good this time, with the only question now being which famous faces will swing by for one last chance to irritate Larry David.
Curb Your Enthusiasm will go out with a curmudgeonly bang
"Curb Your Enthusiasm" has been a major hit for HBO over the past couple of decades. It's been nominated for dozens of awards and even won the Golden Globe in 2003 for best television series — musical or comedy. HBO CEO Casey Bloys said about the show's impact, "It's hard to say farewell to such a ground-breaking, brilliantly funny and iconic series like 'Curb Your Enthusiasm,' which has left its mark across television and the comedy genre."
As for what fans can expect from Season 12, it's safe to assume more hilarious misadventures and a few more famous cameos are in store. Tracey Ullman is back in the cast, so she'll likely reprise councilwoman Irma Kostroski, who was introduced in Season 11. Other actors expected to return include Jeff Garlin, Cheryl Hines, Vince Vaughn, and J.B. Smoove. But "Curb Your Enthusiasm" has also maintained a knack for getting some astounding celebrity guest stars, sometimes playing themselves and something playing original characters. Mel Brooks, Martin Scorsese, Seth Rogen, and Ben Stiller are just some of the big names that have popped up over the years.
As a co-creator of "Seinfeld," Larry David may even try to stage another reunion on "Curb." It already happened with Season 7, Episode 10, when Jerry Seinfeld, Jason Alexander, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Michael Richards, and Wayne Knight guest-starred. Perhaps the show will return to that well once more. No matter what happens, Larry David is leaving behind a stellar legacy no one can question — just like how no one could question how much he respects wood.