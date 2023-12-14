Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 12 To End Series - Premiere Date Announced By HBO

It's the end of a comedy era. Season 12 of "Curb Your Enthusiasm" will be the show's last, with the new season premiering on HBO and Max on February 4, 2024.

As with every other season of the iconic show, it will consist of 10 episodes released weekly, meaning the series finale will come out on April 7, 2024. For years, fans have tuned in to see the comical misunderstandings of Larry David, who plays a fictionalized version of himself. David put out a humorous statement about leaving the show behind and finally getting to do what he's always wanted, saying, "As 'Curb' comes to an end, I will now have the opportunity to finally shed this 'Larry David' persona and become the person God intended me to be — the thoughtful, kind, caring, considerate human being I was until I got derailed by portraying this malignant character."

"Curb Your Enthusiasm" first aired in 2000, and it's always maintained a loose schedule. In fact, there was a six-year hiatus between Seasons 8 and 9, which ran in 2011 and 2017. But it appears the show is over for good this time, with the only question now being which famous faces will swing by for one last chance to irritate Larry David.