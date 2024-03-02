5 Anime Characters Who Could Actually Beat Dragon Ball's Goku - With Ease

When it comes to iconic characters in the realm of anime and manga, few heroes are as recognizable as Goku (Masako Nozawa/Sean Schemmel) from the "Dragon Ball" franchise. The star of four (soon to be five) different series and a myriad of movies, Goku is to anime culture as Superman is to comic books and superheroes: an unstoppable force of good who nearly always triumphs over his foes.

However, considering that Superman has been depicted as being beaten by Batman, a lowly human, more than once, it's worth exploring who could defeat the character often thought to be the strongest in all of anime. But first, let's dive into Goku himself, taking a look at his strengths and weaknesses.

Though Goku has died multiple times over the course of the "Dragon Ball" saga, like many popular heroes, he never stays dead for long in any meaningful sense. After all, even with a halo floating over his head, Goku is still Goku. With that in mind, we're talking about him losing in the more traditional sense, where Goku is defeated soundly, regardless of what his current state of being alive is. So, who's got the strength and fortitude to make an embarrassment out of arguably the most formidable and tenacious Saiyan in all of "Dragon Ball?" Read on to find out.