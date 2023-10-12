Dragon Ball: Daima Receives Release Date, Synopsis, & Teaser Footage At NYCC

As far as long-running franchises go, few can say they've been going on for as long as "Dragon Ball." Having actively created new content for nearly four decades, Akira Toriyama's beloved shōnen series has gone through many permutations over the years, and not all of them have been received with the same level of enthusiasm as others.

Now, the franchise is set to return for more with a new series called "Dragon Ball Daima," which was announced at New York Comic Con. Set to include "original work, story, and character design" by Toriyama himself, it's safe to say that the next branch of the famed anime will be in well-practiced hands. However, the premise may have audiences shuddering at the memory of "Dragon Ball GT," a series that was roundly rejected by many fans.

The seemingly more light-hearted "Dragon Ball Daima" appears to reimagine most of the main cast members as children — a premise that is at least familiar for Goku. Can the newest story from Toriyama skip making those "GT" mistakes all over again, though?