Dragon Ball Z's Strongest Character Is Not Goku (Which Is SUPER Important)

When asked about Gohan's relationship with Goku's enemy-turned-ally Piccolo and their battles with the Red Ribbon Army in "Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero," Toriyama casually noted the youngster's status as the show's power level MVP. "Gohan is actually stronger than anyone ... or so it's said, but lately he hasn't really gotten a chance to shine. In order to motivate Gohan, it takes his revered teacher Piccolo rather than his father Goku. I figured I'd try giving birth to a new superhero by putting these two in the spotlight through their intense battles with the [Red Ribbon Army's] Gamma androids."

Gohan has always been an odd duck as far as the franchise's warrior characters go. He has plenty of power potential but historically tends to care little about the franchise's main hobbies of training and combat, which has made him lag behind other major characters. Nevertheless, in one way or another, he rarely fails to step up — or at least try to – whenever the situation gets bad enough, and has scored some pretty unique power upgrades and impressive victories over the years.

With "Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero's" focus on bringing Gohan to the top of his game, Toriyama's words about him being the strongest character in the franchise could be massively important going forward — far more than the various past hints of Gohan being the ultimate warrior. After all, the franchise has tinkered with Gohan potentially replacing Goku as the main protagonist before. Considering the extreme critical acclaim and audience approval of the Gohan-centric "Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero," Toriyama's comments might indicate that the "Dragon Ball" franchise is finally ready to give the son of Son Goku that long-awaited promotion.