How Sydney Sweeney's Family Reacted To Her Euphoria Nude Scenes
What's worse than having a naked scene pop up in a movie or show just as your parents enter the room? How about if you're the one on screen in the nude?
Such was the case for Sydney Sweeney. The "White Lotus" and "Anyone But You" star made an indelible impression on TV audiences with her gut-wrenching portrayal of Cassie Howard in "Euphoria." Sweeney's many nude and sex scenes have birthed strong reactions from fans of the HBO drama. Among the most varied responses came from the actor's family, who were either all in or all out in viewing these steamy moments.
In a June 2023 interview with Today, Sweeney said, "I didn't prepare my dad at all. So he decided he was going to watch it without telling me, with his parents." To say Sweeney's father was in for a surprise would be an understatement. "My dad and my grandpa turned it off and walked out," the two-time Emmy nominee continued. "But my grandma, she's a big supporter of mine." Additionally, Sweeney said that her mom was aware ahead of time, having previously visited the "Euphoria" set.
Sweeney believes too many people focus on her Euphoria nude scenes
While some of Sydney Sweeney's family refuse to watch her more provocative "Euphoria" scenes, countless other viewers have. Given Cassie's traumatic background, she seeks validity and reassurance from others, which makes her prone to be manipulated into having sex. But while these are significant moments for the character, Sweeney wishes they weren't the only ones people focused on.
Speaking with The Independent in 2022, the actor shared that she takes pride in her "Euphoria" performance despite critics seemingly missing much of her character's nuance. "This is something that has bothered me for a while," she commented. "I'm very proud of my work in 'Euphoria.' I thought it was a great performance. But no one talks about it because I got naked." She contrasts the experience with the reception to her part as Olivia Mossbacher in "The White Lotus," noting how viewers only seemed to value her acting after this point.
And Sweeney's more than aware of why this has been an issue. The performer chalks it up to how audiences perceive naked women on screen versus naked men, adding, "When a guy has a sex scene or shows his body, he still wins awards and gets praise. But the moment a girl does it, it's completely different."