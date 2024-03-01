How Sydney Sweeney's Family Reacted To Her Euphoria Nude Scenes

What's worse than having a naked scene pop up in a movie or show just as your parents enter the room? How about if you're the one on screen in the nude?

Such was the case for Sydney Sweeney. The "White Lotus" and "Anyone But You" star made an indelible impression on TV audiences with her gut-wrenching portrayal of Cassie Howard in "Euphoria." Sweeney's many nude and sex scenes have birthed strong reactions from fans of the HBO drama. Among the most varied responses came from the actor's family, who were either all in or all out in viewing these steamy moments.

In a June 2023 interview with Today, Sweeney said, "I didn't prepare my dad at all. So he decided he was going to watch it without telling me, with his parents." To say Sweeney's father was in for a surprise would be an understatement. "My dad and my grandpa turned it off and walked out," the two-time Emmy nominee continued. "But my grandma, she's a big supporter of mine." Additionally, Sweeney said that her mom was aware ahead of time, having previously visited the "Euphoria" set.