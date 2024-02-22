Avatar: The Last Airbender Review - Lame Live-Action Remake Will Annoy Fans And Bore Newcomers

I didn't go into "Avatar: The Last Airbender" with my knives out, and I will confess to being on board for the first couple of episodes, which were tonally pitched at the same level of easy-going fantasy throwback as Disney's scrubbed-from-existence "Willow" sequel series. It's also here that the show actually dares to deviate from its animated predecessor, though you'll have to watch it for yourself to see the differences.

On another note, even when the actors are placed within locations that are obviously green-screened, there's a genuine wonder at fleshing out far-flung corners of the universe not previously explored, which is nakedly apparent to newcomers. This charm eventually wears off as it begins to follow the broad beats of the animation, which I may not be familiar with, but it's hard to shake off the overbearing feeling that the creators are trying to mimic a story told with more passion in another medium. It's hard to put into words, but when you can tell certain scenes are shoehorning in references for the die-hard fans based on the sheer awkwardness of how they play out, you hardly need to be a scholar of the source material.

None of the faults of the series lie at the feet of the three young leads (Gordon Cormier, Kiawetiio, and Ian Ousley) nor the Fire Nation's young antagonist Prince Zuko (Dallas Liu), all of whom understand the assignment and pitch their performances at a broad, kid-friendly level that ensures none of the life lessons their characters learn fly over the heads of any children watching. Unfortunately, their work may all be in vain, as no amount of visual effects could make this live-action remake more dynamic to young eyes than the vibrant, hand-drawn animation — no matter how much the creators have attempted to replicate several scenes to the letter. It all adds up to an unsatisfying series, regardless of your prior familiarity with the franchise, spending so much time trying to get pre-existing fans on board without ever doing anything fresh to entice new ones.

"Avatar: The Last Airbender" hits Netflix on February 22.