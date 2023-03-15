Willow Is Dead On Disney+

After only one season, Disney+ has decided not to move forward with more episodes of "Willow." The Disney+ series, which saw Warwick Davis reprise the titular role from the original 1988 movie of the same name, was a sequel to that film set many years later. This time around, a band of six unlikely heroes joins together to save their way of life from the Gales and rescue the kidnapped brother of Princess Kit Tanthalos (Ruby Cruz).

Season 1 of "Willow" does end with a cliffhanger, suggesting there definitely could've been more stories to tell within this fantastical world, but it appears it's not to be ... at least for the time being. Despite largely flying under the radar compared to other Disney+ projects, it was relatively well-received by critics, earning an 83% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes. The cancelation comes just two months after Season 1 ended its run, in what's bound to be a blow to fans who enjoyed revisiting this magical world.