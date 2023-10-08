Rings Of Power Rumor Has A Major New Character Appearing Right Away In Season 2

J.R.R. Tolkien's world is filled with fascinating personalities. One of these is Círdan, an ancient Elf who is unique in the fact that he steadily pops up throughout nearly every era of Middle-earth history, even though he's never a primary hero and is rarely at the center of the action.

Círdan plays an important role throughout the Second Age when Amazon Studios' "The Rings of Power" series is set. And yet, he was nowhere to be seen in Season 1 of that show. Fortunately, Time reported before that season even aired that while Círdan wasn't there yet, he would be showing up at some point in Season 2. (The actor playing the Elven Lord still hasn't been confirmed as of this writing.)

Now, fan site Fellowship of Fans has released an exclusive scoop claiming that Círdan won't just be in Season 2. He'll be there right from the jump. The leak reads, "Excl: Círdan the Shipwright will appear in episode 1 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2." If the rumor is true, it could mean we'll be diving into the Círdan storyline before we know it — which is great news. Despite being a side character, this guy has the potential to leave his fingerprints all over showrunners J. D. Payne and Patrick McKay's story.

For one thing, he's the only Elf on record with a beard. That's right. "The Return of the King" describes him as follows, "Very tall he was, and his beard was long, and he was grey and old, save that his eyes were keen as stars; and he looked at them and bowed, and said: 'All is now read.'" Not your typical Elf. And that's just scratching the surface with this wild Elven leader.