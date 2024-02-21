Madame Web Director's Defense Of A Ridiculed Choice Makes Sense - But It's Still A Bad Idea

"Madame Web" is a massive misfire of epic proportions, one where the worst critic reviews include choice phrases like "doomed to be forgotten." So what happened? One common complaint lobbed toward the film is that while the story naturally focuses on Cassandra Webb (Dakota Johnson), as she's destined to become the soothsayer Madame Web, it sort of sidelines the other three girls — Julia Cornwall (Sydney Sweeney), Mattie Franklin (Celeste O'Connor), and Anya Corazon (Isabela Merced). We don't see them get their powers or suit up outside of brief visions of the future, which feels like an unnecessary tease. Now, director S.J. Clarkson has spoken out about the decision to leave the girls depowered for the time being.

On ComicBook.com's "Phase Zero" podcast, Clarkson said, "I thought it would be a bit greedy to do four origin stories," referring to how the three future Spider-Women don't really get their origins explained in this movie. She elaborated that it's ultimately Madame Web's story, and that's what she wanted to focus on. Honestly, that makes sense. Trying to cram four origin stories into a single film sounds like a recipe for disaster, but then again, what the "Madame Web" audiences got was also a disaster.

A character like Madame Web, who was introduced with all her powers in the comics, probably never needed an origin story to begin with. But if one's going to attempt to tell that story, this simply wasn't the way to go about it. Ultimately, viewers are left with a movie that's setting up future stories that will probably never be told given the film's poor box office performance. It's a vision for a future that will never be.