The Madame Web Scene That's Giving Major Final Destination Vibes

Contains mild spoilers for "Madame Web"

Arguably, the most memorable scene to arise from the "Final Destination" franchise comes from "Final Destination 2," which has forever made driving behind a log truck on the freeway a terrifying proposition. The sequel's opening premonition sees a chain break on a flatbed truck, sending several massive logs flying toward following motorists, including one that goes right through the windshield of a police cruiser. It's a horrific way to kickstart a movie, and it seems like "Madame Web," Sony's latest Spider-Man spin-off, may have taken some cues from it.

There's no evidence that it's an explicit reference to "Final Destination 2," but "Madame Web" features a scene where Cassandra (Dakota Johnson) rushes to a diner after she gets a vision that shows Ezekiel Sims (Tahar Rahim) killing three girls at that location. As she heads to the restaurant, Cassie drives behind a vehicle carrying a load of massive logs, which surely makes every horror fan who has seen "Final Destination 2" tense up.

The fact that both "Madame Web" and the "Final Destination" series deal with premonitions and characters who attempt to avoid terrible fates makes the inclusion of this particular vehicle in this scene feel pretty deliberate. Sure, the truck Cassie follows could be a complete coincidence, but it's fun to draw the parallel nonetheless.