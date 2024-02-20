A Big Horror Director Wrote A Madame Web Letterboxd Review - And Didn't Hold Back

Most people have accepted that Sony's latest Spider-Man adjacent project, "Madame Web," is a bad movie. One high-profile horror director had a pretty fun take on the whole issue.

On Letterboxd, writer-director Mike Flanagan weighed in on Dakota Johnson's latest project and didn't mince words ... not even in his hashtags. Rather than a traditional review, the filmmaker quotes Oscar-winner Nicole Kidman's infamous AMC ad, which is an ode to the magic of moviegoing. "We come to this place ... for magic," Flanagan's review reads, even capturing the cadence of Kidman's promo. "We come to the theater to laugh, to cry, to care." From there, he writes the entire script verbatim, complete with pauses indicated by ellipses. ("Somehow, heartbreak feels good in a place like this" feels especially apt in the case of "Madame Web.")

So, what about those hashtags? Flanagan goes wild in this section, including ones like "exposition to cats," "murder visions," "fireworks because," "don't say [P]eter [P]arker," "wait why is she blind," and "terrible nurses"; one would have to see the movie to understand these. The director also hones in on something many audience members pointed out — the movie's automated dialogue replacement, or ADR, is extremely noticeable, adding hashtags "[ADR]," "dubbing," "no really," and "the [ADR]."