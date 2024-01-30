The Life Of Chuck Cast, Director, Writers, And More Details

Mike Flanagan hasn't made a movie since 2019's "Doctor Sleep." Indeed, the revered horror filmmaker has spent the intervening years writing, directing, and producing four Netflix original miniseries: "The Haunting of Bly Manor," "Midnight Mass," "The Midnight Club," and "The Fall of the House of Usher." Flanagan worked so consistently in the TV medium for so long, in fact, that it briefly began to seem as though he had left feature filmmaking behind altogether.

In late 2022, though, Flanagan made a jump from Netflix to Amazon — signaling a change in direction for the prolific writer-director. A few months after he did so, it was revealed that Flanagan had begun work on a new film. The movie, titled "The Life of Chuck," boasts an intriguing premise and a stacked, star-studded cast. In case that wasn't enough, the film also sees Flanagan adapting a story penned by an author whose work he's already dealt with several times throughout his career. It will not, however, be a horror movie, which means it'll be the first film Flanagan has made that doesn't exist in the same genre space where he made his name.

Here's everything we know right now about "The Life of Chuck," including its plot, cast, and several key members of its creative team.