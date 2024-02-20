Nicolas Cage Could Play A Huge Marvel Hero In His Own Series (Report)

Fan-favorite actor Nicolas Cage might take one of his most iconic animated character portrayals to the small screen. A report from The Ankler suggests he's in conversations to take on the role of Spider-Man Noir in Amazon's adaptation of the hero's story.

Spider-Man Noir first appeared in "Spider-Man: Noir" #1 (created by David Hine, Fabrice Sapolsky, Carmine Di Giandomenico, and Marko Djurdjevic) in 2009 as the gun-wielding noir-version of the webslinger from an alternate universe who exists during the Great Depression. Cage lent his voice to Noir in the "Spider-Verse" animated films, and according to The Ankler's Elaine Low, he might be playing a live-action version of the character as well. "Also in the works is Spider-Man Noir, where I'm told Nicolas Cage is in serious talks to take on the lead role on the series, which will be set in 1930s New York City," she wrote.

Considering Cage is the voice of Spider-Man Noir for an entire generation of Marvel fans, casting him in the series of the same name would be fun to see. This is regardless of whether it's just a voice part with someone else inhabiting the suit, similar to Pedro Pascal's arrangement in "The Mandalorian," or if he takes on a more substantive dual role and appears unmasked.